CVS Pharmacy is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its location at 923 W. Frank Ave.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines, according to a press release.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. They will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.
CVS Health has expanded its COVID-19 testing program in response to a rise in new reported cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since June, the number of new cases in Texas each day has trended upward.
Angelina County has had 763 patients test positive for the new coronavirus, including 299 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll. The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting 464 positive tests with 225 recoveries and six deaths.
The Duncan Unit is reporting 269 offender cases and 30 employee cases, according to stats from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Of the offender cases, 80 are active while 189 have recovered. Of the employee cases, 15 are active while 15 have recovered.
Seven Duncan Unit inmates have died since June 4 with COVID-19 as a presumed factor in their deaths, according to the TDCJ. None of those seven are included in the health district’s totals.
One had an autopsy performed that suggested COVID-19 was a contributing cause of his death. One tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions, but no autopsy was performed.
There were no autopsies conducted for the other five, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, the TDCJ website states.
There are 187 patients on medical restriction and 49 in medical isolation. The unit is a geriatric facility with 418 prisoners and remains on lockdown.
Nacogdoches County confirmed nine new positive cases Friday afternoon, three of which are from patients in previously reported households, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Those new cases include a male under the age of 10 and a man in his 50s, both from the county, and a female under 10, a female between the ages of 10 and 18, two women between the ages of 19 and 29, a man between the ages of 19 and 29, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 80s, all from the city.
Nacogdoches County has had 367 cases with an estimated 60 active, an estimated 283 recovered and 24 deaths. It has conducted approximately 1,885 tests.
The state has administered 1,959,617 tests for the coronavirus since March, although the number of Texans who have gotten a test isn’t known because some people are tested more than once, according to a Texas Tribune article. The state’s count also does not include pending tests.
As of 3 p.m. today, Texas has had 143,371 cases reported with 2,366 deaths. An estimated 78,248 patients have recovered while an estimated 62,757 cases are still active, according to the DSHS.
