The Angelina County & Cities Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and the Texas Department of State Health Services reported one new death.
The new cases bring the total number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,389 and the total active cases to 178, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
Hospitalizations have been on the decline in Texas after record highs in July, but are still higher than levels reported in early June, according to the Texas Tribune. And average new cases each day are also almost half as high as they were in mid-July.
Several labs have submitted to the state large backlogs of coronavirus tests, which could not have been added until coding errors were fixed and a system update was complete, the Tribune reports. This backlog has identified thousands of previously unreported cases in Dallas, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Nueces counties that are now reflected in the totals for those counties, but were not added to their daily new-case counts.
In September, the state will start publishing COVID-19 cases among students, teachers or staff in Texas school districts. On Sunday, Lufkin ISD sent a letter to parents informing them that an individual at Lufkin High School tested positive for the novel coronaries.
The health district reported 2,005 positive tests, 1,769 estimated recoveries and 217 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Sunday.
The DSHS reported 2,002 positive cases, 66 fatalities, 1,769 recoveries and 167 active cases in the county.
The TDCJ reported no active offender cases, 267 recovered offender cases, six active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Sunday. There are 22 on medical restriction and none are in isolation.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported two active offender cases and 31 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases. There are 79 people on medical restriction, four in medical isolation and the facility is still on lockdown.
Statewide, the DSHS on Sunday reported 610,354 positive cases, 12,510 deaths, an estimated 499,518 recoveries and an estimated 98,326 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 3,759 new cases and 90 new deaths on Sunday. A total of 4,924,712 molecular tests have been conducted.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.