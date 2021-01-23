Lufkin ISD needs bus drivers and is offering incentives for those interested in applying.
Currently there are 26 openings for drivers.
The district’s recently passed $1.3 million compensation plan offers a $1 per hour pay increase for all bus drivers, a to-be-determined retention bonus for drivers who are employed from Feb. 26 to May 27 and a $750 bonus for Lufkin ISD employees who sign on to become bus drivers.
Daniel Spikes, assistant superintendent of administrative services, said the district has typically faced about a 10% shortage of bus drivers each year. However, this year is different.
“We have been blessed with an amazing team of bus drivers, but when the pandemic hit, yes, it exacerbated our shortage issue quite a bit,” Spikes said. “Now, we find ourselves needing bus drivers, especially since we have closed our Lufkin Virtual Learning Academy. We welcomed back 550 students in January. Not all of those need transportation, but we still need to accommodate a large number of students. Lufkin isn’t unique to bus driver shortages; it’s happening across the state.”
The district faces challenges in attracting bus drivers in a normal year such as the yearly schedule, the number of hours worked, the location of the licensing office in Kilgore. When the pandemic hit, those challenges were stacked with new ones, he said.
“Some of the challenges are simple logistics, related to our COVID-19 protocols,” Spikes said. “For example, like all of our other staff throughout the district, all bus drivers have to monitor their health and activities, wear masks while transporting our students to and from school, and must also aid us in other mitigation and prevention practices [e.g., monitoring for student mask wearing (required on buses); sanitizing/disinfecting the buses daily].”
Other larger challenges involve the entire staff of the Transportation Services department, Spikes said. Some staff within the department are being called upon to drive a bus almost daily, and it serves as a barrier for them to be able to efficiently address some of the other needs within the department that are vital to their daily operations, he said.
“Finally, as a district, we currently have a waitlist of students needing transportation to and from school,” Spikes said. “Not having the resources to get students to school and back home places undue stress on our families, school staff and our entire Transportation Services staff, which is why we want to get our Transportation Services department some support as soon as possible.”
With this compensation plan, the district hopes to thank the bus drivers who have been with them from the beginning and make sure they know their work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, Spikes said.
Then they want to offer an incentive to their district employees who already have their CDL license and can drive a bus for them, schedule permitting. Third, they want to provide some relief to the rest of the transportation staff who have stepped up over the last several months to fill in as needed.
“Lastly, administration, with input from our Transportation Director, is proposing a raise and a retention bonus for all bus drivers,” Spikes said. “We feel these measures will not only increase morale but offer a boost to those who are considering working for us in the transportation department.”
