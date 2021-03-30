Clawson Assembly of God chose several single, elderly members of its congregation to bless with a convertible ride Monday on a sunny, good weather day after months of isolation due to COVID-19.
"Since COVID, they've been in their house a lot," pastor Joshua Poage said. "It's a beautiful day, and we decided to give them some time out, have some fun and jump in a fun car."
This was a way to show love, connection director Michelle McAdams said.
"We want them to feel like we know that they're gone, we know that they're concerned and we love them," she said.
Member Susan Ingle said she did, indeed, feel loved that beautiful Monday morning when Poage drove up in the red Corvette.
"They have just ministered so well," Ingle said. "They are such good shepherds. I love them to death."
Since the pandemic started, Ingle has experienced a lot of isolation. The church chose members who were elderly and single, who they knew had not been able to experience life like they used to, especially with their church families.
"That's the biggest thing — isolation and being alone, depending on God more," Ingle said. "You think you depend on God, you think you lean on him until something like this comes along and you realize, I've got a lot more growing to do."
There are no words to describe having people in her life like McAdams and Poage, Ingle said. McAdams said the church has tried to do as much as possible to stay connected with everyone during the pandemic like monthly drop-offs and social media connections, but members like Ingle also have done things like make homemade sweets and treats for everyone.
One specific thing that Poage and McAdams could only describe as a God-thing was the timing of their streamed services.
"It was funny. I didn't want to stream," Poage said. "In February (2020), we bought $30,000 worth of equipment, right before COVID hit. The week that our media guy got all the streaming equipment set up was the week that the governor shut down. Legit, we had everything that we needed, and our first week ever to stream was the week we couldn't have in-house service."
They hope the pandemic will end soon, but they are continuing to attempt to come up with new ideas, trying to figure out where their members are with the situation to make sure they are providing everything they need, Poage said.
"Look for a need and fill the need," Poage said.
