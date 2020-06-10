NACOGDOCHES — Residents of long-term care facilities make up the majority of 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Texas Health and Human Services in Nacogdoches County Tuesday night.
Cases related to long-term care include four women in their 80s, a man and woman in their 60s, a man in his 30s and another 80-something patient whose gender was not reported. The other two cases were included a woman in her 30s who is a county resident and a man in his 30s who is a city resident.
These confirmed cases are a result of local testing efforts. A state supported initiative to test hot spots such as nursing homes, meat processing plants and health care workers has not returned any positive cases this week.
Total cases in the county are now at 308, with 231 estimated recoveries and 22 fatalities. Active cases of the virus are now estimated at 55.
The Texas Department of Human Services site, which differs from local numbers from day to day, reported 305 cases in Nacogdoches County as of Tuesday, with 281 in Angelina County, 214 in Shelby County, 45 in San Augustine, 54 in Cherokee County and 67 in Rusk County.
A local call center remains open from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 468-4787; appointments are required for all drive-thru testing sites within the county.
