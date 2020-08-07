ZAVALLA — The Zavalla ISD Board of Trustees voted to seek out a search firm to assist in the hunt for a new superintendent after Superintendent Ricky Oliver announced he would retire in December.
District legal counsel Kelli Karczewski, a partner at KBS Law Group, gave the board a rundown on the pros and cons to working with a search firm versus searching for a superintendent on their own.
Karczewski said going without a search firm is a good choice to reduce funds if the board had a candidate in mind already. However, even if the board did have a candidate in mind, the candidate could still apply through the search firm if they chose to go that route, she said.
Board member Jamie Dykes said she preferred going with a search firm the last time the district used one because they provided the board with more candidates and got to the “inside details” on the candidates that the board wasn’t able to obtain themselves.
After a question from board president James Barge, Karczewski said going with a search firm would give the district some protection from allegations of impropriety in its choice because it provides evidence that the board attempted to find the best candidate.
Karczewski said most search firms are made up of retired superintendents and administrators. She said their job is to come in; get to know the board, the district and the community; identify the goals and expectations; and create a profile for the position to post while seeking out candidates.
The position will be posted on TexasISD.com and with the Texas Association of School Administrators, among other popular search sites, and the firms will identify other districts with similar job postings that might be competition, Karczewski said.
They discussed the kind of information they would want from a search firm, like what kind of timeline can the firm provide for the search and what kind of history the firm has with successful placements.
Karczewski said the firms could probably promise to find a suitable candidate by January, but they may not be able to promise that the candidate will be ready to take the helm in January because they may not be released from their current contract.
They discussed the importance of finding a candidate who would be committed to the district and the area, not just someone using the district as a launchpad for their career or a retirement destination.
“People will use this as a stepping stone if they are not rooted,” Karczewski said. “Do they have East Texas roots? Is this someone who’s coming not just for the experience, something to put on their resume, but rather someone who wants to be in East Texas and this community?”
Karczewski told the board that it would be prudent to discuss with the firm and candidates how the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the process. Barge and other board members said it is important to them that a candidate be willing to visit them and the community in person as opposed to solely virtual meetings.
“If you aren’t willing to come in person, we don’t want you,” Barge said. “I would say you could do a limited amount of stuff electronically, but it ain’t going to be the important stuff.”
Board member Kenneth Donahoe made the motion to seek out a search firm, and board member Cathy Lott seconded the motion, leading to a unanimous vote.
The district will be sending out letters of interest to search firms and will hear their proposals at the next board meeting on Aug. 24 and potentially also at specially called meetings if needed.
The board also voted to implement the Introduction to Event and Meeting Planning/Principles of Hospitality and Tourism, Hotel Management and/or Travel and Tourism Management class for the CTE department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.