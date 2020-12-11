Deep East Texas hospitals will not be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccines and local leaders have differing opinions on the situation.
While state Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) expressed concern about the exclusion of rural hospitals and clinics from the first round of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw believes the vaccine will make its way to the area in due time.
Ashby pointed out the disparity in access to health care between the rural and urban communities in Texas in a letter to Dr. John Hellerstedt, the Department of State Health Services commissioner.
“As the state representative serving a significant rural population, I felt compelled to speak out on behalf of my constituents and countless other rural Texans who have been fighting this virus just as long and just as hard as our neighbors living in urban areas,” he said.
Shaw said Deep East Texas hospitals weren’t included in this round, but they expect to be in the near future.
“The first COVID-19 vaccine has some challenging logistics and must be kept at ultra-frozen temperatures,” she said. “This challenge, in addition to completing the COVID-19 vaccinator registration processes, may be overcome within the next weeks and as other manufacturers’ COVID-19 vaccines become available.”
Ashby conceded to the challenges rural hospitals face in handling the vaccine, including their inability to meet the sub-zero storage requirements. However, he said Pfizer and DSHS failed to consider hospitals that might meet the requirements.
“Rural Texans represent 15% of the state’s population and many rural counties are experiencing higher proportional surges than urban communities,” Ashby said.
The initial vaccines were distributed and allocated across the globe and hundreds of thousands of front-line health care workers will be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Shaw said.
“It is our understanding, as a Texas Public Health District, that COVID-19 vaccine will become more available with each passing week, and as more vaccine manufacturers have their vaccine authorized,” she said.
Ashby has asked the DSHS to work with Pfizer and other parties to re-balance the distribution and to prioritize doctors, nurses, hospitals and residents living in rural communities in the next round.
