The Hudson High School Class of 2020 is the last class in Angelina County to walk the stage in a modified graduation.
The district had held out hope to have an in-person graduation, but with the requirements of the governor and education agencies, they decided a hybrid graduation was the best way to go.
Six seniors and their families gathered at different times this week to walk the stage of the auditorium as staff videoed and photographed the occasion.
Superintendent Donny Webb gave a speech encouraging students to view their diploma as a ticket to the next 50-yard dash of their lives and education.
“A dash is a quick burst, a short amount of time,” Webb said. “Think back to your kindergarten graduation. It seems like yesterday. Life is just a dash. It passes quickly when viewed from the present to the past.”
He told students there is no time to waste, and he challenged them to keep learning and moving forward. But while education is the ticket to a career, character is the ticket to true success, he said.
“Your challenge is to continue your education, love one another and leave behind a legacy for others,” Webb said.
“You do make a difference. You all have potential. You all can make this world a better place.”
Valedictorian Autumn Greene gave a speech encouraging her fellow classmates to find and pursue a career that reflects what they love.
Autumn said she plans on studying archaeology even though it isn’t a stable field and the pay isn’t that great.
“(Archaeology) is something I’ve wanted to do since before I can remember,” she said. “While that’s true, the reality isn’t quite simple. There’s a lot of planning you have to do when you pick an obscure field. I can’t tell you how many hours I’ve spent researching career paths and colleges and leaders in the field.
“It boils down to me. What do I want? How do I want to spend my life?”
After much time thinking and struggling with what to do with the rest of her life, Autumn said she came to the conclusion that she could go into any of the many noble career paths out there and enjoy life, but if she had chosen any other career path, she would have spent the rest of her life saying, “What if?”
“I don’t want to spend the rest of my life second-guessing my decisions, and I don’t feel like there’s anyone graduating this weekend that wants to do that either,” Autumn said.
She encouraged her fellow classmates to persevere, have confidence and not allow fear to rule their lives. She left the audience with the following quote from author Neil Gaiman in “The Graveyard Book”:
“If you dare nothing, then when the day is over, nothing is all you have gained.”
Autumn’s mother, father, sister and nieces and nephews came to watch her walk the stage. Her mother, Michaelyn Greene, said it was exciting to see her graduate and give her speech, but the experience wasn’t what they expected.
“It was still a very moving experience for us,” Greene said. “We’re trying to take things one day at a time and appreciate the things she has been able to do and know that even though it’s not what we expected, it’s still special.”
Salutatorian Corby DuVall gave her speech two months ago in a video. She said the district gave her the option to do an in-person speech, but she wanted to graduate with her friends.
“I was so excited,’ she said. “That’s all I was looking forward to. I just wanted to be with them.”
“It went a lot better than I thought it was going to go. It was very inclusive and nice, considering the circumstances.”
Her friends are all going to different schools, but she said she expects they’ll all still see each other. In her speech, she thanked the many people, and things, in her life that helped her get to where she is today.
“I would like to personally welcome y’all to the day we have all been waiting for, and waiting for, and waiting for,” she said. “I would also like to give a special thanks to the many teachers I’ve had during my time at Hudson ISD, and even those I never had, but somehow ended up in their rooms ... Mr. Harris.
“Thank you for taking the time to build relationships with us, that for most, will last a lifetime. I would also like to thank Zoom for helping us graduate.”
Corby told students that she has learned the key to being successful is not perfection but improving from each mistake made along the way.
“For example, my calculus class this year. Imperfection and I became really good friends, but I learned from the mistakes I made to do as well as I could and to never give up,” she said.
“We hear these days are as good as it’s going to get. We shouldn’t take them for granted. And honestly, that couldn’t be more true. I took for granted each classmate, class and school day I experienced. I was so having senioritis. Things may not have always gone as planned for us, but we can agree that this class is resilient. In the good, bad, ugly and coronavirus days, we should be grateful for the memories we were allowed to make, even if they were cut short.”
Sisters Rebecca and Rachel Branske walked the stage together Friday evening with their many family members in attendance. They said the graduation was definitely different, but they said it felt good to celebrate their accomplishments, especially alongside their friends.
“It was fun. I definitely wasn’t expecting it to be seven people at a time because we had planned an outdoor graduation at the church on (U.S. Highway) 59, but it turned out pretty good,” Rebecca said. “It was good to be able to invite friends and family.”
They said the school closures in the spring were like an extended summer for them because they finished their classes early and explored different hobbies like working out and baking to pass the time.
The two will be parting ways, educationally, in the fall. Rebecca will be attending online classes at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and Rachel will be attending classes at Stephen F. Austin State University.
“It’ll be the first time we’ll be at different schools,” Rachel said. “It’s fine because we’re stuck at home, but it is a little weird.”
After they walked the stage, the groups of students congregated outside for pictures and the celebratory hat throw.
Not even a global pandemic could stop the guys from goofing off, the moms from taking a million photos or the seniors from marking lifelong memories and the accumulation of accomplishments made from years of hard work.
