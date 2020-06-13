Hudson High School has named Autumn Greene valedictorian and Corby DuVall salutatorian of the class of 2020.
Autumn plans on attending the University of Texas at Austin to work toward a bachelor’s degree in classical studies with a focus in classical archaeology. She hopes to continue her education with a master’s degree and doctorate to become an archaeologist or museum preservationist.
Autumn said it was rewarding to achieve such a long-term goal, but she was more relieved than anything when she finally heard the news because of the tuition waiver that comes with the honor, which will help ease the cost of her college education.
“My future was the main motivator behind my working to be valedictorian,” Autumn said. “I hope to be an archaeologist, and in that field there is a tremendous amount of competition. It is incredibly difficult to stand out in this field without a good education. I am determined to work hard for the career and future I want.”
Corby said she was absolutely excited to hear the news after spending so much of her life dedicated to doing well in school, and she was thrilled to receive such a high honor.
She will be attending Texas A&M University’s Mays Business Honors School, as one of 85 selected out of thousands to be a part of the program.
“From a very early age, my parents really put an importance on school and instilled a strong work ethic,” Corby said. “This really stuck with me and pushed me all through high school. My brother also always tried to compete with me in class rank, SAT and grades, so of course that had a little bit of an impact.”
The coronavirus pandemic affected Autumn and Corby’s senior year greatly, as it did many seniors across the country and world. Autumn said she has tried not to dwell too much on how different her spring has been.
“I have tried to take things as they come and adapt to the current situation,” Autumn said. “I can’t deny that I was devastated when the Highlights Spring Show was canceled. I realized that I had performed with my team for the last time and that I hadn’t appreciated it because I didn’t know that it was the last time. I also didn’t realize when I left school before spring break that it would be the last time I walked the high school campus as a student. I’ve learned how important it is to appreciate the times we have and the unique experiences of our senior year.”
Corby also spoke of the many senior activities she was really excited to participate in, but she said it has also been fun to try and recreate some of these moments.
“Hudson ISD has been absolutely amazing in trying to give us these in any way they can, and I will forever be so grateful for their efforts,” she said. “You can’t change some of the things life throws at you, but you can learn to embrace them and enjoy them in every way possible.”
Autumn participated in the Highlights dance team serving as sergeant her senior year, in the band including indoor drumline, in the National Honor Society, on the Angelina County Drug-Free All-Stars, in Key Club and UIL events, as the youth representative on her church’s council, on five church-sponsored mission trips, on two Texas Archaeological Society summer digs and worked at the Naranjo Museum of Natural History.
Corby was a cheerleader for four years serving as varsity captain her senior year, in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, in Med-Club, in Key Club, on Student Council serving as president her senior year, in National Honor Society serving as president senior year, in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, in Leadership Tomorrow, on a superintendent cabinet and as a part of the First Baptist Church youth group.
Both said it could be difficult to manage time, but with effort and a lack of sleep, it could be done.
“In all honesty, I did all this with very little sleep,” Corby said. “I always made sure I had my school work done first before I did anything else, but I made sure to make time to go hang out with my friends and make memories. I really tried to keep the weekends open to focus on myself and not stress too hard over school.”
“It was sometimes difficult to manage my time,” Autumn said. “There were times when I was overwhelmed, but my goal was to avoid procrastinating on any of my work. I would try to get it done well before the deadline so that I would have time for a social life.”
Autumn said her advice to others would be that while becoming valedictorian is a great goal, it should not be the No. 1 priority.
“Work hard and give it all you have, but you are only a kid for so long. Enjoy it,” Autumn said.
“Just do your best,” Corby said. “Life isn’t all about competition, so make sure you have fun while you’re trying to be the best you! Life is way too short to forget to make memories along the way. Remember to put God first, and I promise everything seems to fall right in place.”
