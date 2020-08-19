The Angelina College Board of Trustees met Monday evening in-person for the first time in months to approve the preliminary budget and proposed tax rate for 2020-21.
The budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by $392,958 or 5.91%. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $120,267.
However, the tax rate is the same as last year’s rate of 0.170958.
The total revenue for the 2020-21 budget is $22,515,008 — $572,719 less than the 2019-21 revenue of $23,087,727. The total expenditures are $22,515,008 for a balanced budget.
In the last board meeting, President Michael Simon and Chris Sullivan, vice president of business affairs and in-house counsel, discussed concerns about enrollment being down by 27.9% for the fall semester. The budget was trimmed to account for that.
Sullivan said it was important to the board and administration not to have any layoffs or reduction in force, if possible. The budget does not present any layoffs, but some open positions will be left vacant for a short period of time, he said.
Course loads were combed through, and Cynthia Casparis, vice president of academic affairs, determined where some sections and expenses from adjunct instructors could be removed, he said.
That resulted in about $300,000 reduced expenditures. Athletics and fine arts contributed to some of those reductions through scholarships that were not rewarded, he said.
Simon said the college realized they would not be able to have the public performances they normally would this year with the pandemic and did not see a need to do a scholarship program.
He said the college tries to balance the fine arts scholarships with what an athletic team would be offered. The athletic scholarships, however, have already been committed, so the college is honoring the 30 of 200 student athletes who have chosen to stay with the college.
“I fully expect that when we come back to a more normal time when we can have those kind of performances, we’ll go right back to offering the scholarships,” Simon said.
The auxiliary fund was down by $1.3 million resulting from “ventures the college is not going to take on next year,” Sullivan said.
“Due to the response to COVID and the pandemic, we are not going to be filling the dorms this year,” he said. “It also doesn’t make sense financially for any vendors to provide food service, so you’ll see that both of those are lined out.”
Revenue from the book store has also consistently gone down over the last five years as students become “savvier buyers purchasing online, renting textbooks” and also as the college moves toward more open-source options, Sullivan said. So some expenditures from the store budget were cut.
A reduction in the budget for travel expenses also contributed to cut funds as they will not be needed for athletic events and conferences that have either been canceled or moved online.
Supplies and equipment costs also were reduced by about 50%, Sullivan said. That includes office supplies that are not needed now that many staff are working from home and using less.
“That is not teaching equipment. It is only on the office side of things,” Sullivan said.
Information technology spending was reduced by about 50%, as well. Sullivan said the IT department has done a really good job over the last five years getting on a replacement plan for computers, so they thought they could peel back a little on how much they replace this year and still stay up with the plan.
Advertising of student activities also will be reduced by about 50%.
The budget also takes out $300,000 from the college’s reserve fund. Sullivan said that still leaves the college with a reserve fund well within the three- to four-month target.
Simon said the finance committee went over this budget in great detail and came to a unanimous decision to present it to the board for vote.
The board set the public hearing for the tax rate for noon Sept. 10 with a meeting on the college’s long-range plan to follow.
The board also voted to authorize the college to form an exploratory committee to gather information on creating an early-separation incentive plan. Simon said the employee would have to be eligible for the program, perhaps through a certain set number of years of service.
The idea is to give the employee an incentive or annuity to leave so the college could hire someone at the bottom of the payscale or get rid of the position.
“You’re going to have certain turnover anyway, the natural attrition that happens at any institution, so this accelerates that by incentivizing people to leave the institution,” Simon said.
He said the college based the plan on about 10 employees who were planning on going down this path.
Sullivan gave the financial report and said the college has allocated money from the federal government to students but has not received the money from the government yet. The money is primarily from the Pell Grant.
This money is not from the CARES Act, Sullivan said. The college has been identified as eligible to receive student aid CARES Act funds by the federal government, but they do not have that money from the federal government yet to allocate to students.
“There is still some ambiguity in the eligibility for that, and we’re just, out of an abundance of caution, making sure there is clarity around what the expectations are because we’re not an institution that could afford to give away the money in a way we shouldn’t,” Simon said.
Operating expenses also are down by $400,000, mostly because of not having people on campus, Sullivan said. They are predicting the college will have a slightly higher excess than normal this year that will be used to fund the 2020-21 budget.
The board approved a proposal for a driving simulator that would train students in non-credit programs like truck driving CDL license training, firefighter training and law enforcement training.
Esther Campbell, manager of Workforce and Continuing Education, said the $141,200 agreement includes a one-year free warranty and an additional one-year purchased warranty as well as 24/7 technical support.
The board also approved the purchase of a virtual reality welding training program. Some of the funds to purchase this program came from funds from the CARES Act, Simon said.
Welding instructor Troy Dale Edwards Jr. said the system has a year warranty and lifetime support and upgrades with no additional fees going forward. The system will augment learning during the pandemic while hybrid learning is in place.
“It will never replace actual, physical welding, but it gives them a guideline to follow and lines to follow on screen that guides them along in the proper techniques,” Edwards said. “We just need a little more time that they can get outside of the lab. Plus, I want to use them as recruiting tools at the high schools and different places, and it’s the perfect thing to pique interest.”
Simon presented a legal policy update on legislation that affects the operation of the college district passed by the state or federal government. Essentially, the policy is evidence to the state that the college is engaging in a reduction of energy usage.
“We were already in compliance with everything here, but this just formalizes that it’s in our policy book at this point,” Sullivan said.
Simon also thanked Tracy Neal for her service to the college as administrative assistant to the president as she moves on to another position, and he welcomed Sarah Alvis to the adjusted position of manager of the president’s office.
“I want to personally thank her for everything she’s done. She’s been a joy to work with, and we’ve had a great relationship,” Simon said. “She’s on to bigger and better things, and we wish her all the best.”
Simon also commended the Angelina Roadrunner Foundation for holding the 13th annual Guy Davis Golf Tournament over the weekend with 240 golfers and more corporate sponsors than last year.
“It just goes to show the incredible goodwill we have at the college, in this community and the support we see from all different walks of life,” Simon said.
