The Lufkin City Council accepted $407,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for the city’s response to COVID-19.
This is just the first installment, interim city manager Bruce Green said. The city applied for funding to cover their response to the coronavirus, the paramedicine program instituted by the Lufkin Fire Department and for the “We Love Lufkin” program.
“Just to give you an update, we’ve had 112 applications in the 10-day period (for the “We Love Lufkin” program). That exceeded our expectations,” Green said.
The committee has met one time so far and awarded 23 grants to Lufkin businesses. At that time, minority businesses took up 33% of those awarded the initial grants.
The committee will meet again Thursday to go through what is left of the grant applications and award them to as many businesses as possible.
City officials are hopeful for continued funding to support the city as it navigates the lasting impacts of the coronavirus.
In other business, the council also:
Accepted the $5.2 million bond for phase one of the capital improvement plan.
Approved the sale of the old racetrack on state Highway 103 east and Lonestar Road. They sold 96.79 acres of land to Allen Loggins & Sons for $677,530.
Gave Green authority to enter into a contract and purchase a Public Safety Dispatch Radio Console System.
Accepted a grant for $3,330.01 from the Deep East Texas Regional Advisory Council for the Lufkin Fire Department.
Allowed Green to negotiate terms and enter into a contract for replacement financial transaction software for the city.
Accepted the presentation of the city’s 30th Tree City USA designation in a row.
Approved a zone change for property at 2009 Tulane Drive to “local business.”
Made appointments to various city boards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.