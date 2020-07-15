Caron Davis, a Central High School graduate of the class of 2020, has made history by becoming the first Central FFA student to be named a state officer.
He completed the first phases of the process last week and heard he had been named the Area 9 state vice president on Friday evening. Carson said it was a relief to hear the news.
“I put a lot of hard work and effort into this and drug a lot of people with me,” he said. “It was really exciting to see it come together and work out for the better.”
The process for becoming an officer looked a little different as everyone was abiding by proper COVID-19 protective measures, Carson said. It began with a personal introduction where potential officers faced the nominations committee followed by round two where the potential officers spend 10 minutes one-on-one with each nominating member for a total of two hours of interviewing back-to-back.
The next round called the advocacy stand and deliver was the hardest for Carson. The potential officers were assigned five hot topics to study up on, and then they were assigned one topic to give a five-minute speech on.
The next round called Round Robin was Carson’s favorite. The students spoke with three adults for 10 minutes, each representing something in FFA. The last round was called personal round conclusion and involved more hard-hitting questions to get to who the students are at their core, he said.
“It was a really stressful process, for sure,” he said. “It wasn’t so much the rounds that got me but the waiting. But it was a lot of fun. I got to meet a lot of new people and see a lot of friends.”
He joined FFA during his freshman year. He said he never really had experience with the organization but was introduced after he enrolled in an agriculture class to learn how to weld.
“I just fell in love with it from the beginning,” he said. “I realized there were so many opportunities in it to develop skills I would use for the rest of my life. It was kind of a perfect fit for me.”
The organization is incredibly diverse in membership and in the activities offered, Carson said. From production to public speaking to technology, there is a fit for everyone.
During his freshman year, he ended up becoming the presiding officer on a chapter conducting team for a competition, and he continued in FFA leadership each year, becoming a district officer his sophomore year, an area officer his junior year and a state officer on his way out of senior year.
Carson recalled his first strategic planning meeting with other officers and said it was a wonderful opportunity to get a first taste of leadership.
“I feel like it gives me an edge up when it comes to the real world and meetings and leadership and things of that nature,” he said.
As the Area 9 state vice president, Carson will have to balance his responsibilities to the organization with his responsibilities in his first year of college at Texas A&M pursuing a degree in agricultural economics.
“I’m very excited to get to serve on this team,” he said. “It’s really a platform for me to get to do what I love and represent an organization I care for so deeply.”
He said he has always thought about being a role model whether it be as an older sibling or on the baseball team or as an FFA officer, and while the position of a state officer will be some big shoes to fill, he is excited to serve and represent the Central community.
Carson said his advice to anyone just starting out in the organization would be to take the jump.
“It was a little bit daunting at first — it’s such a large organization — but once you get in there you find it doesn’t really feel that big. You find your group, you find what you want to do and you just run with it.
“I’ve always thought anybody can do anything as long as they put their mind to it.”
