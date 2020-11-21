The Angelina County & Cities Health District — which has seen the COVID-19 pandemic through from day one — is opening up to the community about what it has been like and what they are predicting over the next few weeks as the holidays approach.
“I’m so proud of our team for what we’ve been doing,” administrator Sharon Shaw said. “We’ve been very, very safe. We’ve had no COVID spread among our staff. None, zero. Because we are super, super diligent.”
Shaw said there is a lot of COVID fatigue around the community, and they understand. However, as flu season approaches and the numbers rise yet again, it is important to stay diligent
“Not every county in Texas has a public health department,” Shaw said. “Most of the people around us don’t have a public health department. They’re few and far between. ... If you don’t have a health department, you’re relying on the state. The state can’t watch everybody every day. They’re worried about El Paso, Houston, Dallas. They’re not worried about Nacogdoches or Trinity County or all the other counties around us.”
The health department has a medical staff made up of Katherine Diggs, certified family nurse practitioner; Cally M. Dingler, certified pediatric nurse practitioner primary care; Megan Dickinson, certified family nurse practitioner; Peter Gergen, certified physician assistant; and Aaron Dudler, certified physician assistant; under the medical direction of Dr. John A. Rudis.
They said the pandemic caused many uncertainties at first, and while some have calmed over time, they are still bracing for continuous, sometimes hourly, changes.
“I think in the day-to-day, some of the biggest changes were going from seeing patients face-to-face to a lot of telemedicine,” Dudler said. “Restricting who’s walking in the door, keeping your doors locked, all the different things we had to institute, really changed how we did our day-to-day.”
The health district has shifted from an almost completely walk-in system to an almost completely appointment-based system, he said.
One of the biggest fears they had was getting COVID in their building and having it knock their staff out, they said. They instituted many safeguards against the virus such as masks and sanitation and keeping their doors open so they didn’t have to touch the doorknobs.
“I think as we’ve learned more about it, as we’ve learned processes to identify people who might have been exposed or might have symptoms, we can kind of rest a little bit easier now knowing that we’ve done a pretty good job at protecting our facility so far and we’re going to continue to do the things that have worked,” Dudler said.
Yet there is still a lot of uncertainty and anxiety, and for someone like Gergen who is in the high-risk population, it has changed the way he thinks about the future and encourages him to maintain the precautions they are taking.
Diggs said she was scared that the number of patients she would be able to see as a women’s health doctor would go down during the pandemic, which would be bad because in her words, “Cancer doesn’t change with a pandemic.”
“I’m so thankful we instituted mitigation ASAP because my patients have said recently, we are so thankful that you guys ask these questions before we come in because I feel safe to come for my check-up,” she said. “We’ve diagnosed, I feel like, more cancer this year almost than any other year.”
They said they feel safer to be around their families because of the precautions they are taking than to be around where their family members have been.
“Because we’re taking precautions here, I feel very safe at home with my family,” Gergen said. “I don’t feel as though I’m bringing anything home. I have two sons who work at bingo halls. I worry more about catching COVID from them than them catching COVID from me.”
Dickinson said she wishes the community understood how something so simple as wearing a mask could mitigate the spread of this disease.
“People just don’t see it like we see it,” Shaw said. “It’s real to us every day from the moment we wake up. We wear a mask 8-10 hours a day. It’s real, it’s real, it’s real. It is hard when we go out and we try to do the things that we need to do in the community and people around you aren’t wearing a mask and protecting themselves and their family like we are protecting ourselves and this is our family, too.”
The health district’s COVID information management team is made up of Mary Nichols, licensed vocational nurse; Kristina Childress, master of public health; Tremayne Mitchell with the Department of State Health Services; Jasmine Holcomb with Texas Health Trace; Teresa Sant; and Sarah Adams.
Adams, preparedness and infectious disease director; Nichols, disease surveillance specialist; Childress, preparedness planner; and Shaw also make up the ACCHD public health preparedness team and COVID response team.
Nichols said when the pandemic hit, their lives changed completely.
“I went from being able to manage to complete my tasks in a day to drowning,” she said.
Motioning to a table in front of her with four stacks of pages larger than her forearm, she said, “It can be just a bit overwhelming because it can be so much, and Mrs. Shaw is right. This is just a small portion. This is what we’re working on right now trying to enter into the state system. It takes time because you can have one investigation, and there might be 36 contacts that go with that one person.”
The team is in charge of managing all the local information regarding the pandemic. They are faxed information from a wide range of sources, and they manually enter that data.
They also man the COVID call center and deal with contact tracing, working with Texas Health Trace, which was created about two-thirds of the way into the pandemic.
“Our focus changed from our everyday jobs to COVID consuming all working ours and into the evenings and weekends and holidays,” Adams said.
Mitchell said the job can be stressful, hearing what families and communities are going through. There were tears, there were moments where they thought they couldn’t go on, but they did.
“This is our normal life now,” Sant said.
Childress said hearing the stories firsthand in the call center opened their eyes to how the virus was spreading. That started taking a toll by the end of the week.
To those who don’t think the virus is real or as bad as some say, they invite them to spend a moment in their shoes in the call center.
“I’ve been getting calls lately of people saying they didn’t think it was real,” Mitchell said. “The last situation, he gave it to his dad, I believe. He was like, man, I didn’t think it was real. Now, he’s looking for the vaccine. I think people are coming to the realization that once you witness it first thing, it’s extremely real. Sadly, it takes somebody they know to get it or not do so well for them to end up taking it seriously in the end.”
Childress said it is discouraging to feel the fatigue of their job every day and then hear some people who still do not take the virus seriously or even believe in its existence. However, she is able to rely on her team for support.
“I think just working with the team and coming here every day is what motivated us to continue to go because we had each other, we all knew that it was real, we all knew what we were dealing with and we weren’t alone in that sense. It definitely made a difference,” she said.
Pharmacy program manager Anndrea Pickett also has been working alongside these teams to support through curbside pharmacy services. Patients pull up to the parking space, don their mask, call the number and Pickett fills their prescription and delivers it to their vehicle.
“I never thought in a million years that I’d be doing curbside pick-up for medications, but of course, we wanted to continue to allow our patients to get their medications and keep everyone safe at the same time,” Pickett said. “It was a little bit of a challenge at first to figure all of that out, but we did. Our patients have been very patient.”
The Class D expanded pharmacy is provided in part thanks to donations from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
More than 18,000 prescriptions have been filled since the pandemic hit. Many changes have been enacted, but it’s about going with the flow, Pickett said.
