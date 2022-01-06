Angelina County this year has seen a “sharp increase in COVID-19 cases,” Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw said.
“Following the science of the omicron variant as presented by the CDC — this tells us that 95% of all COVID cases are omicron,” she said.
The health district’s latest report showed 608 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases in Angelina County between Dec. 29, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022. There were 982 positive cases reported between Dec. 21, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022, Shaw said.
There have been 15,087 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the health district.
“The current number of positives are far above anything we have seen so far with COVID,” Shaw said. “the omicron variant is much more contagious and more people than ever before are being exposed and testing positive.”
Angelina County was experiencing its second COVID wave this time last year; that wave had more cases than the county saw in preceding and following waves as new variants spread nationally. It is the largest wave the county had seen up to this point.
A Lufkin Daily News report on Jan. 9, 2021, described 277 new confirmed cases within a three-day timespan.
To date, there have been 428 fatalities in Angelina County related to the virus that have been reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The same agency estimates there are 298 active cases in the county, however, it does not show the same data the health district does as far as confirmed and probable cases.
Hospitalizations related to the virus have risen in the last seven days, data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council shows. Eight people on Jan. 1 were reported to be hospitalized with the coronavirus in Angelina County; that number grew to 33 people on Jan. 5.
Of the 33 patients reported Wednesday, 25 were in general isolation and eight in the intensive care unit.
However, the number of hospitalizations has not yet reached the same level it did in the winter 2020-21 wave. There were 62 people in general isolation and 24 in the ICU on Jan. 5, 2021, SETRAC data shows.
“The unvaccinated, the elderly and the young who are not eligible for vaccinations are vulnerable to severe disease,” Shaw said. “If you do test positive: stay home for five days from onset of symptoms or your positive test date until all symptoms have resolved. And continue to wear a mask in all public settings.”
