Juan Pablo Garnham contributed reporting.

Disclosure: The Texas Municipal League and Texas Medical Association have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

"How Texans behave on July Fourth will shape the next phase of the state's coronavirus epidemic" was first published at texastribune.org/2020/07/03/july-4-texas-coronavirus/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.