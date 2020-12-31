The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 207 new positive and probable cases of COVID-19 while the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported four new fatalities Thursday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council's case fatality rate for Angelina County has risen to 2.7% after it dropped to 2.6% on Wednesday when the organization added probable cases to the total case count. The organization’s data is delayed in comparison to state and local data, so it doesn't show new cases or fatalities.
The health district report shows 90 new positive cases and 117 new probable cases. There have been 3,622 positive and 2,074 probable cases in 2020 as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The health district lists 5,696 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
State officials estimated 1,038 active cases and 4,307 recoveries in Angelina County Thursday evening. The state also reported 3,532 confirmed cases, 1,957 probable cases and 144 fatalities.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
Data reported by SETRAC shows the COVID-19 hospital census is at 25.45% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals Thursday. There were 220 COVID-19 patients total between the two hospitals with 38 in general isolation and 18 in the ICU.
On Wednesday, the number of patients hospitalized in general isolation was higher than it was during the county's worst peak of the virus in later July and August, but that has since gone down. However, four people have been reported as COVID-19 related fatalities by the state as of Thursday.
SETRAC data also shows five new hospitalizations Monday and nine new patients on Tuesday.
Statewide, there have been 1,551,250 confirmed cases, 204,922 probable cases, 27,437 fatalities and 1,423,001 estimated recoveries. State officials estimate 292,378 active cases, with 14,604 new positive cases, 3,648 new probable cases and 349 new fatalities on Thursday.
Fatality data is incomplete and daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed with the state, according to the state’s website.
