The Angelina County & Cities Health District announced Angelina County's COVID-19 cases had risen to 629 after 35 cases were reported over the weekend.
The health district reported there were 415 cases as of 4 p.m. Monday, not including the Duncan Unit. Of those 415, there have been an estimated 225 recoveries and six deaths.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported 198 active offender cases and 16 active employee cases with eight recovered at the Duncan Unit. Additionally, they reported 145 were on medical restriction and 214 were on medical isolation.
Those under medical restriction are defined as well offenders who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and medical isolation is defined as those who are pending the results of a COVID-19 test or who have tested positive and have not been medically cleared.
The health district also reported Polk County has 85 cases with 42 estimated recoveries, and San Augustine County has 88 cases, six deaths and 34 estimated recoveries.
The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported 335 cases, 24 deaths, an estimated 269 recoveries and 1,780 tests given as of Monday afternoon.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 114,881 cases, 2,192 deaths, estimated 69,190 recovered and 1,767,701 total tests taken as of 4 p.m. Monday.
The state count is up by 11,576 since June 20.
