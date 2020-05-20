The city of Lufkin’s annual budget adjustment provided the first real insight into how COVID-19 has impacted the city’s operations and what that means for the city moving forward.
City manager Keith Wright proposes adjustments to the approved budget every year around this time, based on actual revenues and expenditures.
“We commonly refer to this budget amendment as the ‘mid-year budget,’” Wright said. “This has been fairly painful to go through, and we’ve estimated the rest of the year to be mostly negative, or all negative, as far as sales tax.”
A year ago, sales tax allocations looked great and the city was able to make adjustments as needed, he said.
But 2020’s sales tax allocations have been down overall, but it was nothing on this level, and that negative numbers were coming before COVID-19 hit.
“We’re expecting to finish up the year in the negative,” he said. “Next year is going to be extremely painful. We’re still looking into and working on that.”
The city will begin budget hearings next week, Wright said, adding the focus will be on trying to find ways to cut down on expenditures for the 2021 budget.
“I hope we don’t have to take any additional measures in order to compensate (for the loss in sales tax),” Wright said. “It could be furloughs, layoffs, salary reductions across the board. Things like that. But that’s a last resort. There are other things we can do before we get there, but everything is on the table.”
Wright said what happens depends on how bad revenues look and how long the virus impacts the local economy.
He said there have been more sales in groceries and essentials, but those don’t provide sales tax to the city. The city relies on retail and restaurants, and there are many retail shops and restaurants that are not open yet.
“Even when they do open up, they’re still restricted,” Wright said. “And then you’re not seeing the clientele come back as rapidly as we would like. It’s just an unknown.”
This year, the city approved supplemental funds for the general, Hotel/Motel Tax, special recreation, Pines Theater special events, Ellen Trout Zoo building, court security/technology, Main Street/community development downtown improvements, animal services (Kurth Grant), animal services (Animal Attic), economic development, Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau, general obligation debt service, water/wastewater, solid waste & recycling and equipment acquisition & replacement funds on first reading.
“We’re expecting a $50,948 deficit (in the general fund) — actually, that would be closer to $225,000 if you guys would not have replaced the money from fund balance in there for the expected overtime from COVID-19 and contingency funding,” Wright said.
As the city learned that COVID-19 would be entering the community, it made special moves in the budget to ensure overtime would be covered and that the city had access to monies to respond as needed. Additionally, the city has maintained a certain fund balance in the event of a disaster of this kind.
“Due to that fund balance, we are able to handle any emergency financially,” Wright said in mid-March. “We are very financially sound.”
Funds in the hotel and motel, special recreation and Pines Theater special events budgets have dropped because they’re not operating, Wright said.
The city has had to initiate different cuts, but Wright said he’s received cooperation from the departments to ensure they’re able to protect the city as much as possible. A part of this has been a hiring freeze for positions that were already vacant, he said.
“I think we’ll finish the year better than we thought we’d finish, particularly because of that money we moved from the fund balance,” Wright said.
This will not impact the Capital Improvements Plan because the plan relies on ad valorem taxes, not sales tax money. The CIP does have the ability to promote economic growth, though, Wright said.
Additionally, the city council allowed the Lufkin Police Department to apply for a fiscal year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Grant for $32,758 through the U.S. Department of Justice.
“These allocated funds are to be distributed to our agency to be used for law enforcement-related needs or in response to COVID-19, for items such as personal protection equipment or COVID-19-related supplies,” Wright said.
