Free testing for COVID-19 will be offered through state agencies from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Huntington city hall, 802 U.S. Highway 69 south.

The drive-thru testing is available for all residents of Huntington, Zavalla and the surrounding area. Test results will be available within 48-72 hours.

Local and state agencies have partnered to bring multiple free testing sites to Angelina County.

The test will be administered using either a deep nasal swab or nostril swab procedure. Anyone wanting a nostril swab must request it upon registration.

East Texans should be screened to be seen if they have:

■ Fever or chills

■ Cough

■ Shortness of breath

■ Fatigue

■ Body aches, muscle or joint pain

■ Sore throat

■ Headaches

■ Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

■ Nasal congestion

■ Loss of taste or smell

Reduce the risk

■ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

■ Stay home when you are sick.

■ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

For more information, call 422-4195.