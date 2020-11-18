Free testing for COVID-19 will be offered through state agencies from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Huntington city hall, 802 U.S. Highway 69 south.
The drive-thru testing is available for all residents of Huntington, Zavalla and the surrounding area. Test results will be available within 48-72 hours.
Local and state agencies have partnered to bring multiple free testing sites to Angelina County.
The test will be administered using either a deep nasal swab or nostril swab procedure. Anyone wanting a nostril swab must request it upon registration.
East Texans should be screened to be seen if they have:
■ Fever or chills
■ Cough
■ Shortness of breath
■ Fatigue
■ Body aches, muscle or joint pain
■ Sore throat
■ Headaches
■ Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
■ Nasal congestion
■ Loss of taste or smell
Reduce the risk
■ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
■ Stay home when you are sick.
■ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
For more information, call 422-4195.
