Kurth Memorial Library has opened its stacks to book browsing after months of mainly curbside service because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stacks will be open with a limit of 25 patrons over the age of 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Masks will be required in the building, and social distancing measures will be in place with no seating, extended stay or social gathering.
"We miss our patrons!" library director Lorraine Simoneau said. "Since the onset of the pandemic, libraries across the nation have been involved with research and information gathering to determine the facts about COVID-19 germ retention on books. It has been established that any period of transmissibility is much shorter than originally believed and it is safe to open our stacks to the community. We ask our patrons to place items they have handled on designated carts and shelves for three-day quarantine."
Meeting and study rooms are still unavailable at this time, and all services will be from the circulation/reference desk. Book selection assistance is available in-person or by phone at the reference desk.
Copier and fax machines are unavailable at this time, but computer use is available at a limited capacity. Printing from the computer is available for self-service with exact change required.
Returns must be made at the book-drops, and the books will be quarantined for three days.
The genealogy room assistance is available by phone, email or appointment.
Simoneau said library staff is happy patrons will be able to do the browsing they love once again.
Digital and virtual services are still available including: OverDrive collection of e-books, audiobooks and streaming videos; World Book Online resources for pre-K, students, homeschool and adult learners; TexShare auto repair manuals, test prep, genealogy, GED and a variety of databases; Virtual Baby Lap-sit and Pre-K Storytime and Activities available on Facebook at Kurth Memorial Library or the Kurth Memorial Library Virtual Programming group beginning Oct. 1; and digital cards for patrons who do not have a regular library card.
At this time, the library is unable to have its annual book sale. However, the library will have Friends Book Sale books available for purchase on several shelves across from the circulation desk beginning Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.