An estimated 610 people were actively sick with COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
This is a significant increase from the 70 active cases reported just three weeks ago on July 16. The Angelina County & Cities Health District website states Angelina County had 344 new cases from July 28 to Aug. 4.
This information, paired with data compiled by the state and the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, shows a pattern similar to the county’s first and second outbreaks. Both began with just a few cases but escalated quickly, within a matter of weeks.
The virus seemed to spread faster in the first wave, but more people died in the second wave, DSHS charts show.
Surrounding counties also are seeing their cases increase.
Polk County had 192 new cases in the last seven days and San Augustine had 18 new cases in the last week. Nacogdoches County has seen a slight uptick in positive cases but is seeing more probable cases crop up; it had an estimated 189 active cases as of Thursday, according to the DSHS.
The health district updated its case count on Thursday to include an additional 58 positive and 111 probable cases as of Wednesday. The health district says Angelina County has now seen a total of 5,219 positive and 4,200 probable cases.
The state website shows 289 deaths — the last one was on July 23 — and 8,520 recoveries.
Hospitalizations in Angelina County rose significantly, with 11 new COVID-19 admissions on Thursday, according to SETRAC. There were 36 hospitalizations, with 16 in the intensive care unit and 20 in general isolation.
Coronavirus patients made up 18.46% of the hospital census in Angelina County. They made up 18.73% of the census in Trauma Service Area H, with most of the cases coming from Angelina County.
This marks six days the TSA-H has had a hospitalization rate above 15%, which would have restricted business operations just eight months ago under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders.
There have been 539 vaccinations administered so far this week, beginning Monday, according to the state. This is down compared to the 1,266 given the week of July 26, though that week saw more vaccinations administered than any week since mid-May.
There were 27,683 people fully vaccinated and 32,452 vaccinated with at least one dose in Angelina County as of Thursday.
