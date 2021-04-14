COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free in both Diboll and Huntington in the coming week.
Diboll will offer vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Diboll Junior High School Gymnasium. Diboll ISD partnered with the city and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to offer the Pfizer vaccine.
“It is very important to have as many people in the community to be vaccinated as possible in order to save lives, protect yourself and others, achieve herd immunity so that day-to-day life can become less restrictive for all,” Vicki Thomas, Diboll ISD superintendent, said.
Originally, the trio planned to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but plans changed on Tuesday. News of blood clotting in certain recipients recently broke, leading federal officials to call for a pause on the use of the vaccine, according to a recent New York Times report.
The trio is calling especially for Diboll residents and school district staff, though they will vaccinate anyone over 18, Thomas said.
“We believe we have enough vaccines to serve anyone who shows up,” she said. “If you are a resident of Diboll or live within the Diboll Independent School District boundaries and need transportation to and from the clinic, you may call 829-5814 prior to noon on (Friday) to arrange a time to be transported.”
Huntington plans to provide the Moderna vaccine at Huntington City Hall. The vaccines will be administered by a trained military team, an email from city manager Bill Stewart said.
The first vaccination day is planned from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, with a day for the second shot planned for the same time in May.
While the state has opened up vaccines for anyone 18 or older, Huntington is offering preference to anyone who is, in this order: 65 and older; homebound; a school employee and finally to anyone 50 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.