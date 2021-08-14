There were 309 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Angelina County on Friday for a seven-day average of 60 cases per day and a 140% increase from the average two weeks ago, according to data from the New York Times and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
There have been 764 total cases reported in Angelina County since July 31, according to the Times.
“The test positivity rate in Angelina County is very high, suggesting that cases are being significantly undercounted,” the Times' coronavirus tracker states.
August 2021 has been the worst month for cases countywide since December 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 9 Angelina County residents have been infected, for a total of 9,839 reported cases, according to the Times.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Angelina County have risen by 280% and three deaths have been reported over the last two weeks, according to the DSHS. There have been 292 deaths due to the virus countywide.
Data shows 32% of all Angelina County residents, 39% of those 12 and older and 70% of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS. The risk level for unvaccinated people, based on cases and test positivity, is listed as “extremely high.”
The Angelina County & Cities Health District is offering free COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 12 and up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through the end of August at its facility at 503 Hill St. Walk in, register online at etxcovidvaccine.com or call 630-8500 for more details.
