The East Texas Food Bank and T.L.L. Temple Foundation on Friday announced they are launching the Deep East Texas Food Security Initiative on July 1.
“Due to the pandemic, we’re expecting the food insecurity rate to grow even further,” East Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Dennis Cullinane said in a press release by both organizations.
“According to projections from Feeding America, we’re anticipating about one in four East Texans, including one in three children, to be at risk of hunger. We are committed to increasing our distribution and services to meet this need.”
Temple has given the food bank $1.89 million to address four key areas: partner agency development and capacity building, increasing fresh produce distribution, social benefits application assistance and the development of a Deep East Texas Resource Center.
The donation includes the purchase of 105 Lofton Street in Lufkin, which will serve as the Deep East Texas Resource Center to increase food assistance accessibility and “provide wrap-around services to community members in need.”
It will host a Healthy Pantry Program, nutrition education classes and serve as a fresh produce redistribution center.
“The aim of this initiative is primarily to increase support for rural areas in 11 counties we share with (the East Texas Food Bank),” T.L.L. Temple Foundation president and CEO Wynn Rosser also said in the release.
“Lufkin is blessed to have a number of organizations focused on food insecurity. Through the Deep East Texas Resource Center, the foundation will be able to enhance our support for organizations serving rural people and rural places. ETFB is a critical resource for our region, and the foundation is excited to work with Dennis and his team in this new way.”
More than 21 million meals were served through the 26-county distribution network through more than 200 partner agencies. This included 8.4 million in 11 counties (Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Houston, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, San Augustine and Shelby).
Both organizations said they hope this will help address some of the major public health problems related to food insecurity. They said that food-insecure households are more likely to report poor health and depressive symptoms. Additionally, they’re at a higher risk for chronic diseases like obesity, hypertension and diabetes.
In the counties included in this initiative, anywhere from 9-21% of adults are diagnosed with diabetes.
“Unfortunately, many East Texans have little or no access to fresh produce,” Cullinane said. “Families on a tight food budget are forced to stretch their food dollars and often buy cheap, high-calorie foods that ward off hunger but have limited nutritional value.”
Both organizations hope to increase access to healthy, nutritious food and fresh produce items. The food bank plans to utilize the grant funding to increase produce distribution by 600,000 pounds in 2021 and 1.2 million in 2022.
