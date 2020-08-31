Zavalla ISD has extended online learning for all after a teacher and student tested positive for COVID-19.
The district announced on Aug. 25 it would be going online from Aug. 26-28 in preparation for Hurricane Laura because it was projected to make its way over Angelina County. Later that day, they announced the district would continue online only through Sept. 4.
“Earlier today, Zavalla ISD received confirmation that a staff member/student who works/attends at ZISD tested positive for COVID-19,” a notice to parents states. “The individual was last on campus on Aug. 24. You are receiving this notice because you or your child was present on the campus in the seven days prior to the individual’s diagnosis of COVID-19.”
Superintendent Ricky Oliver said a teacher on one campus and a student on another tested positive. He said the employee had close contact with five other employees.
“According to protocol, self quarantine is required for 14 days,” Oliver said. “We do not have enough substitute teachers to cover classes for that long of a time period. We went online districtwide for the health and safety of our staff and students.”
The district will deploy its mitigation plan including measures such as extensive cleaning and sanitation protocols and social distancing procedures, according to the notice.
The notice asks families to closely monitor health and contact a health care provider immediately if anyone begins to show signs of symptoms.
Hudson ISD and Pineywoods Community Academy also have announced the presence of COVID-19 on campus. Some districts are reporting on Facebook or other public means like a website, and some are contacting parents through email.
The Texas Education Agency and the Department of State Health Services announced in early August that they would be releasing information about COVID-19 cases in public schools on a weekly basis starting in September.
Schools will be required to report any cases of COVID-19 in staff and students to the state within 24 hours.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is also regularly posting information about COVID-19 cases in child care centers, school age programs, and before- and after-school programs across the state.
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, seven centers were reporting to the THHSC in Angelina County and none had current cases reported as of Aug. 27. However, Kids Inc. Learning Center in Lufkin had one COVID-19 case of an enrolled child reported since March 2020.
Additionally, the Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center in Diboll had seven cases of COVID-19 reported since March 2020, and Tots on the Move Child Education Center had one, Tulane Kids Academy Incorporated had one, First Christian Church Prep School had one, Cornerstone Kids Academy had two and Kid’s Connection Preschool had one, all of Lufkin.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 2,013 positive tests, 237 probable cases and 1,769 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County at 5 p.m. Monday.
Including the cases from the two prisons in Angelina County, the total number of cases is 2,380 and the total number of active cases is 254.
The DSHS also reported 66 deaths in Angelina County.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 266 recovered offender cases, six active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases at the Rufus H. Duncan Unit.
They also reported four active offender cases, 31 recovered offender cases, no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases at the Diboll Unit.
They also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported six COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, 11 adult ventilators in use and 25 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals on Monday.
The council also reported 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to general units/isolation with no suspected cases and 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU with no suspected cases listed.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the DSHS reported 612,969 confirmed COVID-19 across the state, 12,536 deaths, an estimated 507,499 recoveries and an estimated 92,934 active cases. They also reported 2,374 new cases and 26 new deaths on Aug. 31.
