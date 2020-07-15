The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,278.
The number of active cases including the Duncan Unit is 568 as of Friday morning. The Lufkin Daily News calculates the active cases by subtracting the listed recovered from the total positive tests.
The health district updated the number of recovered to 401 people.
The health district is reporting 940 positive tests in Angelina County — not including the Duncan Unit — and lists 12 deaths.
The New York Times described Angelina County as on an upward trend for case growth in the last seven days with a daily average of 32 new cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Association of Counties lists 36 confirmed COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 13 in an intensive care unit. They suspect three cases in general isolation. There are 11 people on adult ventilators with 37 total adult vents and 20 pediatric vents at the hospitals.
The Duncan unit lists six active offender cases, 272 offender recoveries, 23 active employee cases and 28 employee recoveries. There are 39 on medical restriction and six medical isolation. They list 13 deaths and the unit remains on lockdown.
Polk County has had 401 positive tests with 66 recoveries and one death. San Augustine County has had 135 positive tests with 75 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County had 613 confirmed cases, 234 active cases, 348 recoveries and 31 deaths as of Wednesday.
The state of Texas has had 275,058 cases reported with 129,338 recoveries, meaning there are an estimated 142,398 active cases. They list 3,322 fatalities. There have been 2,864,541 total tests taken; 221,123 were antibody tests.
They list Harris County as the largest hot spot with 47,369 cases.
