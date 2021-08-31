The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 172 new positive or probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday cases as of Monday, following two days in which no information was released by officials. The state reported three new fatalities related to the virus.
The last update was listed as of Aug. 27 and said the county had recorded 11,155 total COVID-19 cases. The Aug. 30 report showed 11,327 total cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,336 active cases as of Aug. 31. It lists 307 total deaths and 9,512 recoveries.
Woodland Heights Medical Center updated its visitation policy to allow only one visitor for all inpatients, including those in isolation. The labor and delivery patients also are permitted one visitor during delivery.
Visitors will be required to follow several coronavirus protocols depending on the reason for their visit. At a base level, each is required to self-screen at the entrance, wear their own mask regardless of vaccination status, social distance and stay in the patient’s room the entire time.
There were six new people who checked into a local hospital infected with COVID-19 Aug. 31, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. There were nine new admissions listed for Monday.
There were 35 people in the intensive care unit and 34 people in general isolation, which is down from the number of people listed Monday. On Monday, SETRAC reported 38 people in the ICU and 41 in general isolation.
Hospitalizations across Trauma Service Area-H, the state-defined medical region that includes Angelina County, have gone up the last two days compared to the last week.
There were 60 people in the ICU and 115 in general isolation regionwide listed Aug. 31.
Vaccinations also have continued to increase in the county. The week of Aug. 23-29 saw more vaccine doses administered than the county has seen since mid-May, according to state data.
Altogether, 63,658 doses have been administered since they were first made available. The state reports 30,022 people have been fully vaccinated and 36,377 have had at least one dose.
