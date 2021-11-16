A second hearing on the mask mandates implemented by the Lufkin and Diboll school districts is set for 10 a.m. today, District Judge Bob Inselmann said Monday.
The Texas Attorney General’s office filed a temporary injunction against the school districts to halt the mandates until a higher court determined the validity of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, Lufkin attorney Wayne Haglund said in October.
Lufkin Superintendent Lynn Torres wasn’t sure if the hearing would take place after U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, in Austin, ruled Abbott’s order violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“He has essentially put an injunction toward the governor and AG that says school districts are now able to govern themselves in regard to masks,” she said during Monday’s Lufkin school board work session.
“The spread of COVID-19 poses an even greater risk for children with special health needs,” according to a story about Yeakel’s ruling in the Texas Tribune.
Lufkin doctors have spoken on the effects of the delta variant, which has affected more children than previous variants of the disease.
Coronavirus vaccines recently became available for 5- to 11-year-old children; it was already available for children 11 years and older. The Angelina County & Cities Health District began administering vaccines to the younger children on Nov. 9.
