The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported seven new cases and 34 new probable cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 3,064 and the total active cases to 672, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported 2,221 positive tests and 480 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Monday. The health district did not list recoveries; Shaw said it’s not feasible to calculate that on a local level.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,214 positive cases, 86 fatalities, 2,040 recoveries and 88 active cases in the county on Monday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said COVID-19 patients take up 13.86% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and no suspected cases. It also lists 25 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one active offender case, 255 recovered offender cases, nine active employee cases and 45 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Monday.
The TDCJ also reported 20 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported one active offender case and 37 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
That data shows 5,725 cumulative positive student cases and 4,132 positive staff cases. However, the state is clear that that data ends in the last week of September. New information has not been posted since Sept. 27.
Lufkin ISD rolled out an online daily COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
There was no new positive cases among students and one among staff on Monday. There were 152 students and 14 staff members in isolation or under quarantine.
Statewide, the DSHS on Monday reported 795,126 positive cases, 16,558 deaths, an estimated 705,189 recoveries and an estimated 75,034 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 2,384 new daily cases and one new death, Monday. A total of 6,951,394 molecular tests had been conducted as of Sunday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
