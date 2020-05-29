As Texas continues to slowly reopen after the coronavirus pandemic, organizations are making decisions about whether or not to host their annual summer camps.
Many have decided to go ahead with new restrictions to keep kids safe, while others have opted to wait until next year.
LiveWell Athletic Club typically hosts a summerlong weekday kids camp, but the club has decided not to host this year because they wouldn’t be able to provide the same experience.
“Because of the restrictions and the nature of the camp that we try to provide, we weren’t going to be able to feasibly or economically do our field trips, our movie days,” club manager James Craft said. “There’s so many things we were going to have to change, and it was not going to be the experience we wanted for the kids, so we had to back out for this summer.”
However, the club will be hosting special event days throughout the summer like laser tag and swim days. For more information, follow the LiveWell Athletic Club Facebook.
The Museum of East Texas Art Camp, St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School Camp Lion, the Concerned Black Men of East Texas Don Boyd Summer Camp and Lufkin First Baptist First Kids Camp are among some of the others to cancel.
Naranjo Museum of Natural History plans on holding its annual camp, but it will begin a month later than usual, and new regulations will be put in place to protect campers, according to museum manager Veronica Amoe.
Camp will begin on July 6, and registration started Friday with all information available at naranjomuseum.org. Camps will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with optional morning and afternoon care.
The last four weeks of camp will include a combination of dinosaurs, space and science themes, and there will be two weeks for campers entering first through third grade and two weeks for campers entering fourth through sixth grade.
Amoe said the museum will limit the number of campers, seat them two to a table, limit time in the main portion of the museum and keep them separate from museum guests, and that staff and campers only will be allowed in the classroom, masks are strongly encouraged, supplies and classroom will be regularly sanitized and campers will be screened for symptoms.
These modifications are based on the protocols and recommendations set by the state of Texas during Phase 2 of the reopening and referenced with regulations posted by other museums around Texas.
The choice to go ahead with summer camp and to set up these modifications was a difficult one, not just for their museum but for museums across the nation, Amoe said. Summer camps are a big part of accomplishing the museum’s mission — to educate East Texas children about natural history.
“Our highest priority is the safety of the campers while they’re here at camp,” she said. “In that decision making, we know that a lot of parents are still working. … Along with providing an educational and science-+related camp, we want to create as safe a place as possible for parents to have their kids, allowing them to work.”
Angelina College will be hosting its camp this summer, but it will be held virtually rather than in-person.
“Angelina College takes the health and safety of campers very seriously,” said Esther Campbell, senior director of workforce and continuing education. “Therefore, this summer, due to COVID-19, Camp Roadrunner has moved to an online format. Virtual STEAM camps will be offered with camp partner Black Rocket. The camps are intended for children ages 8-14.”
To register or to find camp descriptions, schedule and computer requirements, visit blackrocket.com/online/ang. Use the coupon code AC20 to receive $20 off each camp.
The Forestry Museum will be hosting its annual Timber Tots camp for pre-K4 through first-grade students, Summer Sylvans for first- through fifth-grade students and its Eek Week Camp for sixth- through eighth-grade students.
The Timber Tots and Summer Sylvans camps will be hosted from June 15 to July 25 with five campers allowed per week. Eek Week will be hosted during the week of July 27-31.
The museum will be screening for symptoms, cleaning more, following social distancing in the classroom, providing individual supplies for each student and more.
To register, call the museum at 632-9535.
Fitt Life Gym will host its annual Ninja Kids Camp for kids 6 and up from 8 a.m.-noon during the weeks June 1-5, June 15-19, July 6-10 and July 20-24.
A maximum of 10 students will be allowed in camp at a time, staff is going above and beyond in cleaning, campers are being asked to bring their own bottles to refill with water and staff will be screening for symptoms, owner Casey Adams said.
Register by calling 208-8455 or messaging the Fitt Life Gym Facebook.
The J.D. Center for Hope will be hosting its annual summer camp June 1 through July 17 for ages pre-K to 13. There will be a limited number of campers, staff will wear masks and gloves, parents will not be allowed in the building, campers and staff will be screened for symptoms and staff will sanitize the building every day after camp.
Registration is ongoing, and anyone interested should call the center at 633-6865 to make an appointment to fill out an application.
St. Patrick Catholic School will host its annual Summer Fun Camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 1 through July 28 for ages 3-10. The camp will have reading, math, review, arts and crafts, STEM, water and more activities.
They will be following guidance from the government, Angelina County and Diocese of Tyler, including separating kids in “bubble spaces” during individual activities using hula hoops, monitoring symptoms, limiting access to campgrounds and facilities, no parents or guardians will be allowed to visit except to drop off and pick up, separating age groups and age group leaders, and more.
If it is not possible to do field trips this summer, the students will go through virtual field trips using various websites and following Accelerated Reader programs virtually, as well.
“This year it’s very important for them to have fun, spend time with each other and be kids again,” interim principal Lou McKay said. “Hopefully these guidances will eventually go away, but until then, we’re called to protect our kids and keep them safe letting them be kids and letting the adults take care of the responsibilities.”
For more information or to register, contact the school office at 634-6719 or visit stpatricklufkin.com.
The Boys & Girls Club will host its Lufkin Sharks Summer Swim League June 1 through July 10 for ages 6-16 for morning practices at 9:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. depending on age group. Social distancing, extra sanitation, fewer people allowed in the facility, screening for symptoms and more will be employed for camper safety.
The camp will host weekly challenges and themes as an alternative to swim meets that have been canceled.
To register, go online at ambushswim.com.
The Boys & Girls Club public pool also will begin operations on June 1. Those interested in swimming should register at bgcdet.org. Public swim is open from noon-1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. at first, with extra hours of 7:15-8:45 a.m. added later in June for $3 per swimmer.
