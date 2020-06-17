This opinion mentions several related subjects, and, if some of it sounds negative, please forgive since it is only meant to try seeing the truth and more positive situations.
First, some questions about the coronavirus — please, will we finally find our best protection would just simply be our own body’s built-in immune system, and, is the medical community working on how to help that?
Remember the push by leftist liberals for gay rights (LGBT rights) and the HIV/AIDS epidemic beginning sometime before about 1980, and that the virus HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks cells that help the body’s immune system fight infections, and that there is no cure for that HIV virus? Some reports say there are presently more than 1 million people in the U.S. infected and being treated for HIV. But, since there is no cure for HIV, it seems that treatment will not prevent them from being carriers to spread it to other people? And will the activities of those infected people combine in a cascading infection of others to destroy the immune system of many people?
The term “leftist liberals” here is meant to include a force of people, presently manifested in the national Democratic Party and their pushers and supporters, such as most of the TV media like CNN, NBC, etc., and others, using wrongful brainwashing of the people by such false accusations of racism and hate against conservatives, manipulation of the government, and which in recent years have become more crazy and blatant about their desire and using various hate tools to destroy the traditional foundation of the U.S.A., while also working their evil attacks to destroy Donald Trump.
Has that LGBT (gay rights) push apparently succeeded in killing the Methodist church?
Thanks to John Henry Tatum (LDN, March 9, 2020) for his comment thanking me and the LDN “for informing us that the government caused the split in the Methodist Church.” That apparently referred to my column of Feb. 24, 2020, which discussed the probable split in the United Methodist Church (UMC) at its next General Conference in May 2020 (now, apparently due to the coronavirus and government lockdown, that conference has been postponed to 2021).
John Henry’s comment was very short, but it sparked some faith to consider that some value may come from people engaging in dialogue (two-way communications) on important matters. That faith, and thanks to LDN for continuing to support our country’s freedom by printing our constitution’s First Amendment at the top of their Opinion page, maybe deserves that I should try to discuss further.
The probable split of the UMC is the result of many years of conflict caused by leftist-liberals trying to force the church to change its conservative, traditional, Biblically-accepted guidelines on sex and marriage issues. Some of those guidelines include: man-woman sex accepted as one man committed with one woman in marriage to raise and nurture a family; and that LGBT (homosexual) sex behavior is not compatible with Biblical teaching.
The leftist liberals resorted to falsely accusing the church and other conservative Christians of hate, racism, etc., trying to paint the church’s guidelines as hateful, bigoted, etc. But the leftist liberals are wrong. The church has only tried to use persuasion to show consequences of behavior but also showing Christian forgiveness, love, tolerance, etc. But the leftist liberals resorted to manipulating for government laws, court decisions, to use government force while trying to discredit and throw Christianity to the wind.
To summarize some events along the trail: 1947 — Supreme Court separation of church and state, which then cascaded into force of government laws and court decisions, to remove Christian persuasion and influence from schools and other government places, and using government force to intimidate and silence the churches about things that may involve government issues, such as in 1973 beginning more than 50 million abortions, and so forth, etc.
The leftist liberals succeeded in creating a loose-sex culture which resulted in many consequences, including, sadly, forcing youth to grow up in coarse culture which lacked the guidance and sensitivity to allow them to walk softly over the delicate bridges they needed to cross in their tender years.
Please pray in Jesus’ name for God to help us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.