The Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the county, including those in the Duncan Unit, is now 594.
The health district said there are 380 cases as of Friday afternoon, not including the Duncan Unit. In that, they include 184 recoveries and six deaths. They no longer list any hospitalizations. The health district has facilitated 1,565 tests in Angelina County.
The Angelina County website says there have been 3,128 total tests, including National Guard testing.
The Duncan Unit has 18 employee cases with four listed recoveries. This is down from the 21 listed on June 18. The unit has 196 cases, four recoveries and three deaths.
Polk County has 75 confirmed cases with 35 recoveries. San Augustine County has 87 cases with 24 recoveries and six deaths.
Throughout the health district partnership, it has conducted 2,189 tests and had a total of 549 positive results, 243 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County identified five additional cases, bringing its total to 331 people. They listed a man in his 20s from the city, two men in their 20s from the county, a woman in her 30s from the city and a man in his 50s from the county. They’ve had 24 deaths, 262 recoveries and are monitoring 45 active cases. They’ve given 1,748 tests.
Statewide there have been 103,305 cases reported, 2,140 fatalities, 65,329 estimated recoveries and 35,836 estimated active cases. There have been 1,622,851 tests as of June 19 and 153,011 antibody tests as of June 18.
