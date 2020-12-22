Nearly 100 employees and physicians received the first of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
The facility received the immunizations Monday morning and wasted no time in getting them to frontline employees and physicians.
“We are happy to have this extra protection to offer to our staff and physicians,” hospital CEO Drew Emery said. “Our team members and medical staff have been fighting this virus for going on a year now and this extra layer of protection is an important step in that fight.”
The Moderna vaccine requires two shots for the appropriate immune response. All who are receiving the vaccine now will receive the booster shot in four weeks.
Data available so far have shown that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are around 95% effective, according to the hospital. This is an effective vaccine since the typical influenza vaccine is usually 40-60% effective at preventing the flu.
“Although we do not plan to make the vaccine mandatory, we anticipate many of our health care workers will choose to be vaccinated.” Emery said.
