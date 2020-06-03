The Texas Transportation Commissioners approved federal funding for the Angelina County Airport and the Brazos Transit District through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in a phone meeting Thursday.
More than $61.3 million in federal grant funding was approved for rural transit districts in Texas as part of a $10 billion federal economic relief fund package. The Brazos Transit District will receive $4.5 million in grant funding, determined through a formula set by the Texas Administrative Code 31.36.
“Brazos Transit District and other public transportation agencies around the world are playing a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jo Penn, BTD director of marketing and development. “Public transit is an essential service that much of the public around the world depend on for access to medical appointments, groceries and jobs.”
The district remained open despite shelter-in-place orders, causing ridership numbers to increase because they felt it was in the best interest of the riders who depend on public transit to access dialysis and other medical appointments, essential errands and jobs, Penn said.
“As communities begin to open up, we are starting to see ridership slowly increase,” she said. “BTD will continue to monitor COVID-19 and follow the guidelines set by local government and health departments to make sure our employees, customers and communities are safeguarded against the spread of the Coronavirus. Safety is and always has been our number one priority.”
The $4.5 million will go toward covering the operating costs in East Texas this year and preserve the district’s yearly Section 5311 funds from TxDOT for the future, Penn said. These expenses including fuel, supplies, personal protective equipment for drivers and staff, disinfectant products and more.
“BTD is asking that everyone please follow the guidelines set by local government officials and health departments to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Penn said. “BTD has placed signage on all buses and terminals to provide information and preventable steps against COVID-19. We have also implemented social distancing on all buses by placing signage on seats, encouraging riders to skip a seat and put distance between themselves and others.”
Additionally, 182 airports in Texas will receive $6.7 million in federal grant funding after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on revenue. The Angelina County Airport will receive $69,000.
Airport Manager Gary Letney said this will go far in making up for lost revenue because of the pandemic.
The airport lost somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000 in revenue during the pandemic, Letney said. However, some of that was made up for by the costs cut for regular expenses, so the $69,000 was right on target to fill their need.
The first couple of weeks of the pandemic closures in the county, the airport was only receiving 10% of its normal revenue, Letney said. By the end of the first month and through April, they were sitting at 33% and by May they were at 55% of normal business.
Now, they are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel from the pandemic as revenue has continued to rise.
“It’s actually come back where I think that if the trend continues, we might be back to normal in a couple months,” he said.
Letney called Texas a block grant state, meaning the Texas Department of Transportation works as the agent for all airports in the state. He said they spearheaded the movement to help get relief for airports through the CARES Group Four Grant.
The grant money is open for any Federal Aviation Administration-approved expense for a federally obligated airport, he said.
“We can use it for any expense to cover any loss that we’ve had,” Letney said. “It doesn’t really matter where you use it because it all goes into the airport fund and just gets spent.”
Additionally, the airport qualified for Group 1 funding because of its $1.6 million project to build a game fence around the airport. The airport should receive 90% of the project funded through the FAA and TxDOT, but they were expected to pay 10% of that funding themselves.
However, the Group 1 funding pays 100% of projects completed in physical year 2020, Letney said. The whole fencing project cannot be completed in 2020, but the remaining 10% should be completed and paid for through the Group 1 grant.
“By the end, you add both of them together … it goes a long way,” Letney said.
