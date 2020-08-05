Many of you, like myself, were raised on the importance of integrity and commitment.
Commitment is not just putting forth a little effort, it is putting forth everything in your power to make something happen. Exhausting all resources until either the goal is reached or is physically unattainable.
Commitment means that when you say you will do something, your word is binding, and requires faithful action toward that effort, whatever it is. A commitment such as this is what we try to teach our young people so that they will have integrity and find their own success in the future.
Students, parents, coaches and fans alike received notice on July 13 that it was ordered by President Michael Simon that all Angelina College athletic programs would be canceled for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
This decision came just less than 30 days before many student athletes would be reporting in to their respective programs.
I question whether this decision was made with consideration of the many months and years of planning that these young men and women have invested in order to reach their goal of playing college athletics, and the fact that they have committed themselves to be a part of the Angelina College family.
They decided that they wanted to invest themselves in Angelina College and were told that Angelina College was invested in them.
What a disappointment!
Many of these young athletes had opportunities to go elsewhere, and many have sacrificed financially or have given up scholarships at other institutions to come to Angelina College.
Why? Because they were told that this institution was committed to them. Committed to provide a college education while providing them an opportunity to develop their athletic ability.
Today, we find that this institution is not committed to these young people.
I question both the necessity and the timing of this decision. The fact that this decision was made without any recommendation or compulsion by the NJCAA or any other authority leads me to believe that concern for these young men and women was not a factor.
To my knowledge at the time of this writing, the decision was made without consulting coaches or student athletes on the impact the decision could have on their lives. Many coaches were as blindsided to the decision as the athletes were.
Had the decision been mandated by the NJCAA, all athletes and colleges would be in the same situation. Now, AC athletes are forced to make decisions that could affect their eligibility and must now consider whether they will go to school at all. Make no mistake, even though AC provides a quality education, the athletes come here primarily to play.
This is a misconception that some on the board, as well as Simon, may have. The late announcement of this decision leaves the athletes scrambling for opportunities that they had already passed up in order to come to AC. Many had made living arrangements and other plans that they must now abandon at their own expense.
This decision is shameful and there is no other way to describe it. I am embarrassed by the learning institution in the town where I was born and raised.
Simon’s welcome letter on the Angelina College website states “the college’s esteemed faculty and dedicated staff members have had an uncompromising commitment to providing a preeminent student-centered learning experience.”
After July 13, he can no longer claim this. Nothing about this is “student-centered.” This decision has sent 150-plus students away from attending AC and scrambling to find a new home.
My son, Ben Penn, is one of these wronged student athletes. His goal and dream is to play college baseball. He has been preparing for this since before high school. He has worked to improve and do those things necessary to be recruited by college baseball coaches.
Fortunately he caught the eye of Coach Livin and Coach Barash and was recruited to play at AC. He had opportunities to play elsewhere.
His mother and I described to him the advantages of staying here in Lufkin to play. We had the confidence in this institution to deliver a quality education and a high quality baseball program.
Needless to say, this confidence is shattered. But we are just one family.
There are more than 150 other families in the same situation. AC coaches have had to call players that they have worked hard to recruit and tell them that Angelina College is not willing to uphold their commitment to them.
The damage of negative publicity that was sure to follow after this announcement has already begun. This will likely affect all of the college’s athletic programs for years to come. How can any potential recruit have confidence in what they will be told?
It’s a shame that these programs have been built up and improved over many years just to be torn down so quickly by such a thoughtless and seemingly selfish decision.
This decision very well may be a result of concern over COVID-19.
Another possibility is that it was based on financial concerns. In either case, Simon and the administration failed to investigate the implication of their decision on student athletes. If they did, then this is a case of pure negligence and disregard for them.
Again, in either case, the reputation of the institution is at stake. This decision, if made due to concern over COVID-19, should have been left to the NJCAA or other authorities governing athletics.
If this decision was made for financial reasons, although seemingly wise in the short-term, it will have long-lasting, destructive effects to both the reputation and recruiting ability of Angelina College.
This has not only damaged the reputation of the college, but also the reputations of every coach and assistant they employ that recruited an athlete. I feel for every coach and assistant who has innocently suffered due to this reckless decision. Regardless of the reason, due to their negligence, Angelina College and Simon will be seen as the villains.
It saddens me that the lesson taught to these young students is the pain of failed commitment. Students have already suffered much this year, and now they must cope with their plans being ruined once more. This time it seems, it was unnecessary.
