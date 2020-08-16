As the community continues to deal with the ongoing affects of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army is busy preparing for its annual fundraiser.
The 79th anniversary banquet will be presented exclusively online on Aug. 25. This is a first for the organization, and they invite everyone to tune in.
The virtual fundraiser will include many elements, including participation from the 2020 featured speaker, Michael Lyndell, a self-made multimillionaire and informercial superstar.
Additionally, a services update from Capts. Jenifer and Cavon Phillips of The Salvation Army, firsthand stories from individuals who have received assistance, an online auction and more will be included.
The 79th anniversary banquet online auction — tsatx.org/LufkinAuction — will open for bids at 9 a.m. Thursday and will run through 9 p.m. Aug. 27.
“We are trying so many new things as part of our virtual banquet and I am particularly excited about the online auction,” Cavon Phillips said. “Everyone will have the opportunity to view and bid on a range of items, including sports and celebrity memorabilia, and monitor their bids over the course of next week. All proceeds of the auction, and the entire event, will support the year-round work of The Salvation Army in Angelina County.”
In addition to the online auction, a Basic Services and Renovations page has been created to allow donors to see exactly what their money can buy. East Texans can visit tsatx.org/LufkinBasicServices to view a full list of services the organization provides and see how far their dollar will stretch.
There also are numerous items the organization needs in support when it comes to its building renovations.
“We encourage everyone to tune in online at www.SalvationArmyLufkin.org, support a great cause and have some fun at the same time,” said Phillips.
For more information about The Salvation Army of Lufkin 79th anniversary banquet, visit SalvationArmyLufkin.org or call The Salvation Army at 634-5132.
