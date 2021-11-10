Nurses have worked their tails off during the last 19 months while the coronavirus pandemic has strained health care facilities. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System wants them to kick up their heels Thursday during its Nurses Night Out event at The Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches.
Free hors d’ouvres, beer and wine, goody bags valued at $100 and a grand-prize drawing for a staycation at The Fredonia and a Red House Winery gift card are all on the menu at this networking event for nurses from all over East Texas, including Angelina County.
“This will be a night of well-deserved recognition and celebration, especially after the last 18 months,” said Teresa Halcomb, chief nursing officer of Good Shepherd Health System. “It will be a privilege to honor the area’s nurses for their dedication, caring and unrelenting commitment to the nursing profession.”
Door prizes will be handed out and drawings will be held every 40 minutes for “some neat swag items for this event,” Halcomb said.
Gift bags will feature an Envo N95 mask, while door prizes include three MDF Titanium Cardiology Stethoscopes valued at $200 each.
Recruiters and nursing leaders in specialty areas including critical care, medical-surgical nursing, labor and delivery and emergency room also will be on hand to visit with nurses seeking employment.
“It’s just an opportunity for nurses in East Texas to get to know a little bit more about CHRISTUS Health Care System and Good Shepherd and really just connect with other nurses and network,” Halcomb said.
Interested nurses will be able to fill out an application while they are at the event and have a job offer made on-site. But Halcomb said all nurses — not just those looking for a job — are encouraged to attend simply to have a good time with their peers while being rewarded for their hard work.
“It’ll be nice to network, really — just getting out in a gathering like this in a pandemic year,” she said. “People don’t realize how excited nurses are to network again. We’ve really missed being able to network with each other.”
No RSVP is required, and 4-8 p.m. event is open to nurses only.
“There’ll be people still in their scrubs, there’ll be people dressed up and there’ll be people there probably in their blue jeans,” Halcomb said, adding that "it’s all on CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.