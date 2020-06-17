One more person has died from COVID-19 in Angelina County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to six, according to stats from the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The number of cases in the county remains at 352, with 184 recoveries. The county is reporting 2,975 tests completed while the health district has given 1,565 tests.
Nacogdoches County has three new cases and two more deaths from previously reported cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Nacogdoches County has had 319 cases with 38 estimated active and 257 recoveries out of 1,717 tests given.
Texas has had 96,335 cases as of 3:45 p.m. today, with 2,062 deaths, 31,905 estimated active cases and 62,368 estimated recoveries. It has conducted 1,560,537 total tests, including 1,369,638 viral tests and 152,796 antibody tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.