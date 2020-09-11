Q: Were all the new COVID-19 cases from the Sept. 8 update from Sept. 8, or a cumulative total of those received since the last update (Aug. 31)?
A: It was a cumulative total of cases in that time, according to Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw. People continue to be tested every day and the reports of those tests come in through fax, email and an electronic database, Shaw said.
“The cases are compiled every weekday, contact tracing is done as soon as the report is received, and data input is done as soon as received. In this instance, our website was not updated timely,” she said.
Q: Did anyone sign up to run as a write-in candidate against Sheriff Greg Sanches?
A: No, nobody signed up for that race, according to Angelina County Clerk Amy Fincher. The deadline to sign up as a write-in candidate was Aug. 17, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
