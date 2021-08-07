COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise — again — data from local, regional and state public health organizations shows.
State District Judge Paul White said jury selections for three pending capital murder cases were canceled Tuesday due to growing COVID-19 infections. Jury selections scheduled for eight other cases with lesser charges also were canceled.
“Regrettably, the jury selection scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to recent COVID exposure and infections among multiple court participants, as well as the high transmission status of our county presenting a health risk to assemblage of large groups,” White said.
Less than 20% of the East Texans receiving jury summons are responding, according to White, who said summons were sent to 500 citizens. That’s less than 100 potential jurors for 11 potential trials.
We blame the dismal response rate to a jury summons on more than COVID-19. Apathy among Angelina County residents is just as destructive.
There were 1,612 active felony cases on the district court’s docket at the first of June. The backlog has built up for years and is ‘‘fairly daunting,’’ according to district attorney Janet Cassels.
That backlog extends beyond capital murder, although there are three other capital murder cases on hold. It also includes 25 active murder cases, 209 active aggravated assault or attempted murder cases, 31 active sexual assault of an adult cases and 76 active indecency or sexual assault of a child cases.
And along the way, Angelina County grand juries returned several hundred felony indictments over the course of 2020.
Defense attorney Al Charanza believes the failure to prepare cases and move them along at jury selections contributed to the backlog.
“There should be numerous backup cases to go to trial,” he said. “So if a case folds or resolves or for whatever reason has to be continued, you should have four or five more cases ready to go.”
COVID-19 did shut the courts down and hamper the ability of the DA’s office to prosecute cases, but it also offered them the unique opportunity to address the backlog and the inner-office organization and case processing, Cassels said.
And her office did its part, doing the prep work necessary to get 11 cases ready for trial. That’s all the more impressive considering the DA’s office prepared three capital murder cases. Statistical analyses indicate it can take hundreds, if not thousands, of hours to prepare one capital case for trial.
The prep work on those 11 cases won’t go bad, so the DA’s office should move on and begin prepping its next batch of cases for trial. They’re obviously going to have the time since taxpayers don’t mind spending money to keep individuals in jail. Taxpayers foot the bill for inmates’ food, clothing and medical expenses. The county jail routinely requests budget increases to cover the rising cost of inmate care.
If taxpayers don’t like that approach, the two-fold solution is simple and straightforward. First, East Texans need to mask up, practice social distancing and get a COVID-19 vaccine. Second, individuals called for jury duty must honor that constitutional responsibility.
For those who oppose wearing a mask because it infringes on their ‘‘rights,’’ the right to a trial by jury is the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution and has long been considered a fundamental safeguard of each American’s civil liberties.
