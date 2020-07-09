Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to the T.L.L. Temple Foundation for their $500,000 grant to the Salvation Army to go toward building renovations and move the organization closer to its goal of $1.4 million to reopen the shelter.
“Serving our county’s most vulnerable residents is a priority shared by the foundation and the Salvation Army,” said Wynn Rosser, president and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation. “Although the current facility served our local corps well, it is in need of repairs and modifications to meet our community’s needs. The foundation hopes this lead gift will inspire others to join in to ensure the Salvation Army is able to continue its mission in the years ahead.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more and more vulnerable people to the organization, which has been operating with drive-thru services to distibute hot meals.
“We challenge our friends, partners, businesses and city to make a match today,” said Capt. Cavon Phillips, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Lufkin. “If we can match this grant from T.L.L. Temple, we will be well on our way to making the necessary changes in order to best serve our community.”
For those looking to help the organization, financial donations can be made at salvationarmyLufkin.org or by calling 634-5132. Checks can be mailed to 412 S. Third St., Lufkin, 75901.
We offer our congratulations to the Angelina Arts Alliance, which announced last week that the administrative and box office will be moving from Angelina College to downtown Lufkin.
The new digs at 108 S. First St., between Manhattan Fine Dining and The White Peacock Olive Oil & Vinegar Company, will place them across the street from the Pines Theater — a move the organization believes will make them more accessible and more of a “one-stop-shop” for all things arts and entertainment in Lufkin.
Construction should be completed at the end of summer or the first part of the fall, executive director Jennifer Allen said.
The move will provide the Arts Alliance the space it needs to continue growing and to better utilize the skills of interns and volunteers. Additionally, with the new office space will come some new staff, Allen said. And the organization will continue to maintain its close relationship with the college, which has housed the organization for 19 years.
We look forward to crossing the tracks to wish them a happy housewarming and believe downtown will be a great fit for the organization.
Finally, we offer a “bear hug” to a Lufkin woman who set up a unique form of entertainment in her yard to give kids something to look forward to while exercising outdoors during the pandemic.
Many parents have been working from home for their own safety and to keep an eye on young kids, especially after schools shut down when the virus first began growing in Lufkin. In an attempt to provide some novelty, many households across town began putting out teddy bears so the kids could “go on a bear hunt” while out on their regular — and much needed — walks.
Kathy Riley didn’t realize how big of a hit her Bear would be when she first started — she was just doing it to be a part of the community and to give the kids something fun to look forward to. Now Bear, his family and even his little girlfriend Betsie are providing some comfort and delight as they move through their little lives — all played out on Riley’s front lawn.
“The kids just get the biggest kick out of it,” she said. “I was going to only do it for a little while but the kids love it so much so I’m just going to keep going with these different ideas.”
Riley said families will come from throughout the Crown Colony neighborhood to check in on Bear. She also has been posting photos online so her friends can check in daily, even if they can’t drive past. She plans to do this as long as she can come up with new ideas and keep the kids entertained.
Anyone interested in seeing what Bear is up to should go on a bear hunt in Crown Colony.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618.
