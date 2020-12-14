The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its definition of close contact, and East Texas, including Angelina County, is now considered to have uncontrolled widespread COVID-19 infection.
The CDC's recent update includes options for a shorter quarantine period with and without testing options. However, the CDC also states that local public health authorities should make the final decisions about how long quarantine should last, based on local conditions and needs.
"Any option to shorten quarantine risks being less effective than the currently recommended 14-day quarantine," said a press release from Sharon Shaw, Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator.
In general, close contact is defined as being directly exposed to infectious secretions (for example, being coughed om) or being within 6 feet for a largely uninterrupted or sustained extended contact period throughout the course of a day of approximately 15 minutes during the infectious period of a case — two days prior to symptom onset or 10 days after symptom onset.
The press release included a positive case rate for Angelina and Polk counties.
- For the week of Oct. 16, Angelina County had a positive case rate of 16, and Polk County had a positive case rate of 5
- Nov. 13 — Angelina was at 39 and Polk was at 12
- Dec. 7 — Angelina hit 73 and Polk reached 35
Per CDC data, the press release contained case rate data for the state, as well, per 100,000:
- State of Texas case rate per 100,000 — 47.3 cases
- Angelina County case rate per 100,000 — 62.6 cases
- Polk County case rate per 100,000 — 47.6 cases
Per CDC data, the press release contained death rate data for the state per 100,000:
- State of Texas death rate per 100,000 — 0.6 deaths
- Angelina County death rate per 100,000 — 1.3 deaths
- Polk County death rate per 100,000 — 0.3 deaths
"Based on the rapid and, we expect, continued rise of cases in our jurisdiction, and in consultation with the health authorities of Angelina and Polk counties, the ACCHD COVID-19 quarantine guidance will remain at the 14-day quarantine period for close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case," the press release states.
Masking can affect close contact, according to the press release. Individuals who are in close contact in a classroom/work setting to a positive COVID-19 case may remain in the classroom/work setting if all individuals are wearing masks.
"If the positive COVID-19 was not wearing a mask, then other factors are considered. i.e. coughing, length of contact, environment (indoors, outdoors, riding in a vehicle, etc.) and the guidance is given based on those factors and may deem necessary to exclude those in the classroom/work setting for the required quarantine period," the press release states.
Lufkin ISD released a statement saying it would not be returning to the 14-day quarantine as it is seeing minimal spread of the virus from school setting and the district needs it students back in the classroom.
The statement cited Gov. Abbott's executive orders GA-32, which provides the Texas Education Agency the legal authority to publish requirements for the operations of public school systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The TEA indicates that local school districts have options for quarantining students who have been exposed to COVID-19. Lufkin ISD has chosen to follow both TEA and CDC allowances in returning students to campus either seven days after exposure with a negative COVID-19 test or 10 days after exposure," the statement reads.
The statement says that Lufkin ISD communicates regularly with a committee made up of local medical professionals, health care workers, administration and campus leadership who review protocols for the district. According to the statement, medical advisers have communicated with the committee that most people are sick four to seven days after exposure, and the medical community is seeing the majority of the spread primarily from social and family settings, not the school environment.
"In line with the American Academy of Pediatrics, the district must consider the academic, mental health and socio-emotional needs of our students," the statement reads. "We are seeing minimal spread of the virus from exposure in a school setting. At any given time, we can have 200 to 500 students quarantined who are showing no symptoms but have been in contact with someone who has the virus. We want these students back in the classroom safely and as quickly as possible for optimum learning and support."
Pinnacle Senior Living said it will likely not be returning to the 14-day quarantine because its residents have been declining not being able to see their family and friends. Wellness director Mistie Johnson said with the holidays coming up, they cannot think about extending the time period for quarantine unless they see a huge rise in cases.
Johnson said they currently have no cases in the facility and over the course of the pandemic, they have only ever had two residents test positive. The two residents were both at the hospital when they tested positive, and they were there for other reasons, not because they were suspected COVID-19 cases, she said.
If a resident tests positive for COVID-19, they are served in their room away from the dining area. No one can enter the building without a negative COVID-19 test, or they can visit outside with masks, Johnson said.
