Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
We hand out corsages all around to a group of ladies who are making sure Angelina County students won’t miss out on their prom after a school year in which so many other milestones were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chasity Boatman of Marco’s Pizza; Barb Havard of Sweet Caroline, OH SNAP Photography and The Big Picture Event Planning & Rentals; Ashley Conlon of Bloom Beauty Lounge; and Sabrina Guerrero of SG Photography are teaming up for “A Night to Remember” Prom, a fabulous gesture for these teens in addition to an event that will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The dance — set to take place from 8-11 p.m. July 10 at Sweet Caroline on South Bynum Street — sounds like it’s going to be a blast, with desserts, drinks, a photo booth, raffle prizes, “Best of” Awards and the crowning of a king and queen selected through a drawing. And the desserts are being donated by Confections, Grandough Baking Company and Biscuit Eater Bakery, all three of which we can attest definitely know how to satisfy a sweet tooth. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $50 for couples and will be limited to 100 on a first-come, first-served basis via EventBrite. “While a prom and the Alzheimer’s Association may not be the most conventional pairing, I think it’s important to keep things fresh, new, and interesting for the public so they don’t tire of the same events,” Boatman said. “Due to COVID-19, nonprofits are not receiving the donations and funding they regularly would from the public, so it’s more important now than ever before to support them.” Businesses or individuals who wish to donate raffle prize items can contact Conlon at Ashley@thebloombeautylounge.com while those wanting to volunteer can contact Havard at tbpeventslufkin@gmail.com. Monetary donations for prom expenses (which will leave more money for the Alzheimer’s Association) can be made at paypal.me/covidprom2020. We appreciate the generosity and creativity behind what’s sure to be a memorable and fun event.
Likewise, we applaud the efforts of all those involved in the Adopt a Senior 2020-Angelina County, TX Facebook group. Created back in April, the group boasts 5,000 members, most of whom have “adopted” seniors from public, private and charter schools in Angelina County and showered them with gifts like photo sessions, college essentials baskets, gift cards, clothes, cash, beauty products, personalized presents and more. The group is no longer accepting seniors for adoption, but the fun part is visiting the page and looking at the photos of graduates with their gifts. Radio station 103 The Bull even got in on the act, providing on-air shout-outs to seniors during the 5 o’clock rush hour. Angelina County has such a giving spirit, and this group is the perfect example of just how much our community cares for and helps one another. The seniors are all clearly thrilled with their gifts, and it warms our hearts that so many of you did your part to make a real bummer of a senior year a little bit brighter.
And we offer a thank you to retired District Attorney Joe Martin, who recently left his lengthy career in law to spend more time with his family and pursue his Civil War miniature wargaming hobby. The state of Texas approved Martin’s retirement in early April. Janet Cassels, Angelina County’s newest District Attorney, started her job immediately thereafter, and we wish her success in the role. Martin’s first job out of law school at the University of Texas in Austin was with the legal department at Temple Eastex, Inc. He enjoyed the job and the people he worked with, but office work wasn’t for him. An opening under former County Attorney Ed Jones became available, and Martin got the job as a prosecutor. Martin worked for Jones for five and a half years before running for judge in 1986, a position he just barely secured. “The interesting thing about that is my mom and dad came down the night before the election,” Martin said. “My father told me the next morning, ‘Son, I’m really proud of you for getting elected as judge, but remember 49.9 percent of the people didn’t want you.’ That was a real come back to earth moment.” He remained a judge for 12 years and eventually lost reelection after switching parties. Afterward, he entered private practice for eight years before becoming an assistant district attorney in Polk County for another eight years. He first retired in 2014 before running for the Angelina County position in 2016. “The thing that I’ll take away from this is just the friendships I’ve made, the camaraderie that exists between prosecutors and police officers. The people I’ve worked with here in the DA’s office I’ve been real fond of. We’ve got a good group of folks.” In a recent profile, Martin expressed gratitude to the community for his election. We’d like to extend our gratitude to him and we wish him the best in his second retirement.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.