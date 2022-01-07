A familiar challenge greets East Texans as 2022 gets underway — managing our COVID risk.
Advice from health care professionals for staying safe hasn’t changed. Doctors say to wear masks indoors, avoid crowds and get vaccinated and boosted.
People might mistakenly think COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, but the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness, according to Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota.
Vaccines are doing their job, particularly for people who’ve gotten boosters. Doctors say the shots won’t always keep you from catching the virus, they make it much more likely you stay alive and out of the hospital.
That’s important, because the ultra-contagious omicron variant is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick. Its surge is pushing cases to all-time highs and causing chaos as an exhausted world again struggles to stem the spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week that the omicron variant accounts for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the United States, with new COVID-19 cases hitting an average of 480,000 per day.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District’s latest report shows 982 positive cases reported between Dec. 21, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022, administrator Sharon Shaw said.
There have been 15,087 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the health district. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 428 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide there have been 4,018,044 confirmed COVID cases and 74,88 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. Across the U.S. there have been 57.7 million confirmed cases and 831,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.Globally, there have been 298 million confirmed COVID cases and 5.47 million deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Some public health experts now believe their focus should be on COVID-19 hospital admissions and deaths instead of case counts because it appears the omicron variant spreads faster than the delta variant. Also unclear at this time is whether omicron is more severe than other variants.
The newest variant is a warning about what will continue to happen “unless we really get serious about the endgame,” Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health, told The Associated Press.
“Certainly COVID will be with us forever,” Ko said. “We’re never going to be able to eradicate or eliminate COVID, so we have to identify our goals.”
When that happens, some parts of the world will continue to struggle while others more easily transition to what scientists call an “endemic” state.
At some point, the World Health Organization will determine when enough countries have reached some sort of acceptable steady state about their COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths to declare the pandemic over.
Exactly what that threshold will be isn’t clear. It’s not a question science can answer, rather it’s a social one: How much more COVID-19 illness and death can the world tolerate?
That requires people getting serious about their risk tolerance — vaccines, boosters, masks and social distancing.
Until then, the uptick in COVID cases counts.
