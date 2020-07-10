Angelina College is hosting Roadrunner Mobile Market to help students who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
AC students enrolled in summer or fall 2020 semesters drove up to the Administration Building from 1-4 p.m. Thursday and received a bag of non-perishable foods and meal staples.
“We’re a nontraditional campus, so a lot of our students work full time and provide for their families,” said Jordan LaCaille, student life and orientation coordinator. “We’re seeing lots of cuts of hours and their jobs being furloughed. Unemployment is completely overwhelmed with what’s happening, so they’re not getting their unemployment as quickly as they’re supposed to be.
“It’s been a nightmare for a lot of students, and we’re just trying to do a little bit to help. Food insecurity, at this point, is the last thing we want them to be worried about, so if there’s anything we can do to help, that’s what we’re here for.”
LaCaille said the market is provided in addition to the food pantry the college has run for about two and a half years. With the continued rise in cases in East Texas, she said they will likely host the market again in the fall, potentially also at the Livingston campus.
“It’s been an endeavor,” LaCaille said. “It was a lot of boxes, a lot of organizing, a lot of bagging, but it’s all worth it as long as we are helping our students out.”
Student Angelica Schaaf said the pandemic greatly affected her life because she lost a lot of her main source of income from her cleaning business because many didn’t want to risk anyone coming into their homes at this time.
“The income has not been as much,” Schaaf said. “I lost my kids’ dad two years ago, so I don’t get any help. It’s just me and the kids, and I have four of them, so it’s been kind of rough.”
Luckily, she has been able to seek help through the Buckner Family Pathways Program while attending AC to become a teacher, and she said programs like the market are a big help.
“We are running a little low on food this month, so I thought I’d go while they’re offering this,” she said. “It’s helped a lot so I don’t have to worry about too much this weekend at least until I get my food stamps. Nobody wants to worry about being able to feed your kids.”
Joshua and Javon Giles visited the market with their 5-year-old daughter Dallas. Joshua is a graphic design student at AC and Javon plans on becoming a student soon.
Joshua said his family was affected by the pandemic as his photography and videography company relies on events happening, and his wife had to choose to leave her job of 10 years serving at a Lufkin restaurant because of the pandemic.
“This has been such a blessing,” Joshua said. “We’ve been to the food pantry upstairs before, and it’s always helped supplement a bit.”
Javon said as soon as the restaurant she worked at opened back up, she knew it wasn’t safe. She said she loved working there, but people had no regard for the safety and well-being of others during this pandemic.
“I had to make a choice to either be a mom or be dead, basically,” she said. “I was literally holding a tray trying to serve a family, and a drunk person was dipping their chips into their queso — no concern whatsoever to people’s safety. This is just a blessing altogether.”
LaCaille said the drive-thru format allows the college to limit the amount of people on campus while still being able to get people what they need. The funds for the market were provided by the Texas Emergency Aid Program provided by the Texas Higher Education Foundation.
This was the first time LaCaille was on campus for longer than three hours in about four-and-a-half months. She said being gone for so long has been tough and has impacted some communication with students.
“We want students to know we’re here even though we’re not ‘here,’” she said. “We’re always available to talk and we have different options for them for help — they just need to reach out to us.”
For more information or help, LaCaille said to email the Office of Access and Inclusion at access@angelina.edu.
The market will be running from 1-4 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.