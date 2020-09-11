The Diboll City Council has set the proposed budget and tax rate for 2020-21.
The council voted to keep the same tax rate of $0.63000, causing an increase of $3 or 0.48% on the average home in Diboll from property values rising.
A balanced budget of $5,318,685.85 was set for the coming year. The budget will raise 2.49% or $28,620 more revenue from property taxes than last year, documents detailing the budget on the city’s website state.
However, this budget is $426,139.69 under the 2019-20 budget of $5,744,825.54. The decrease is related to a 20% drop in sales tax revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic, financial director Sam Durham said.
“We did a lot of budget cuts at the end of last year because of COVID,” Durham said. “We carried that through this budget because we do not know what’s going to happen.”
In the general fund, the budget marks $1.7 million for general government expenses, $299,556.72 for municipal court, $1.3 million for the police department, $29,036 for code enforcement, $165,007.65 for the fire department, $31,425.92 for animal control, $229,517.77 for street maintenance and $138,418.31 for park maintenance.
In the utility fund, the budget marks $173,505.82 for utilities and $173,505.82 for wastewater.
In the fund balance, the budget marks $18,205.38 for the civic center and $25,598.93 for recreation.
The fund for the civic center is down by $73,206.40, partly because the position of director was absorbed by the city, Durham said. The utility fund is up by $65,200.43 thanks to the refinancing of the 2019 bond.
The Waste Water Department was up by $53,797.82 because its revenue went down this year as a result of the pandemic.
The council held the first public hearing on the tax rate on Tuesday and a second hearing will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 15.
