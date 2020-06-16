Angelina County now has 352 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 21 cases since Monday, according to the Angelina County website.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District was still listing 331 cases as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. Of those cases, 184 have recovered, according to both entities. There have been five deaths and six people have been hospitalized.
The health district has facilitated 1,565 tests in Lufkin. Altogether, 3,128 people have been tested in Angelina County.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is reporting 197 active cases of COVID-19 at the Duncan Unit in Diboll. They list one recovery, but do not account for the six other people who were considered positive as of June 12.
There are 20 employees who tested positive and one recovered from the Dunan Unit. Additionally, the state has 147 on medical restriction, 213 in medical isolation and the facility is still on lockdown. There haven’t been any deaths listed for this area, but they do report the names and information on deaths in other facilities.
There are 71 cases in Polk County, 35 recoveries and one hospitalization out of 340 people tested. There are 61 cases in San Augustine County, 24 recoveries, four deaths and four hospitalizations out of 119 tested.
Of the 165 tests completed for other counties, seven were positive.
In Nacogdoches County, there are 316 cases, 256 recoveries and 22 deaths, according to the county website. There are 38 active cases. The county has conducted 1,700 tests.
Statewide there have been 89,108 cases reported, 1,983 fatalities and 59,089 recoveries. There are 28,036 active cases.
The state has conducted 1,499,015 tests and 149,090 antibody tests.
