The online portal to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Angelina County is now open, and interested participants can go to ETXcovidvaccine.com to sign up or learn more.
The site features information about the different vaccines, the clinics in Angelina County, volunteering and software on signing up to get vaccinated.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District website stated Monday 8,808 vaccine doses have been distributed in East Texas in a phased approach based on the recommendation of the Texas Department of State Health Services and the expert vaccine allocation panel.
Vaccines are available at providers in Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties, and the health district hopes to begin holding more vaccination clinics soon at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin, according to its website.
The ETXcovidvaccine.com site registration process includes qualification questions to determine if individuals meet criteria to be vaccinated at this time because not all individuals will meet the current priority populations.
Those populations include:
■ Phase 1A — health care workers
■ Phase 1B — 65 or older; 18 or older with chronic medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness
■ School employee/staff, licensed childcare and Head Start employee/staff
The site states Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research shows COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping individuals from getting COVID-19, and experts also think getting the vaccine may also help keep individuals from getting seriously ill even if they do get the virus.
The site has FAQ sheets on the vaccine and its different types, as well as guidance from the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
It informs individuals on what to expect upon arrival and what to bring. For example, it recommends wearing comfortable clothing and shoes and wearing short sleeves, remembering to bring identification in case the individual may need to show he or she is in an eligible category.
The recommended way to register is to use a mobile phone. Once completing the online registration, individuals will be shown a QR code and asked to take a picture or screenshot of the QR to bring with them during check-in at the vaccination site.
Using a computer is similar, but the option to print the QR code is listed.
If the individual has no access to a cellphone or computer, the site suggests registering online, making a note of the assigned appointment time and being prepared to provide the name and birth date upon arrival.
Health district administrator Sharon Shaw said previously that health district employees have called each patient individually up until this point.
The call center will remain open for those without internet access or who are otherwise incapable of using the online platform. Those who need to can call the Coronavirus Call Center at 630-8500.
