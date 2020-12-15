The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 in Angelina County on Tuesday evening. They estimate 920 active cases in the county.
There have now been 116 coronavirus-related fatalities in Angelina County since the start of the pandemic. The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council says Angelina County has a case fatality rate of 3.7% but do not include the latest four cases.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 85 new positive and probable cases since Monday. They reported 44 new positive cases and 41 new probable cases. Year-to-date there have been 3,089 positive and 1,518 probable cases.
The health district lists 4,607 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Other than fatalities, state data is usually delayed compared to local data.
The state reported 3,045 positive cases and an estimated 3,486 recoveries as of Tuesday. On Dec. 11 they began reporting probable cases, saying there were 1,477 of them.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows hospitalizations nearing the same rate as the peak between July and September.
That same data shows the COVID hospital census is at 24.77% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals. There were 33 COVID patients in general isolation and 20 in the intensive care unit on Tuesday.
Their data shows six new hospitalizations Monday and eight new on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 260 recovered offender cases, two active employee cases and 58 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Monday. The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 41 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 19 recovered employee cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,352,489 confirmed cases, 148,049 probable cases, 24,142 fatalities and 1,203,398 estimated recoveries. They estimate 259,053 active cases, with 14,569 new positive cases, 2,754 new probable cases and 205 new fatalities since Monday. The website says their fatality data is incomplete and that daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed for those days.
