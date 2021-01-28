Central school trustees approved a $256,000 employee appreciation bonus of $1,000 per employee during its January meeting.
Superintendent Justin Risner said every single employee has been asked to do way more this year, and they wanted to give everyone a bonus to make them feel appreciated.
"We appreciate our staff, and I think that's what it was about," Risner said. "Everyone has stepped up and done, without even asking or having to ask twice or without any complaint, have stayed late and cleaned."
The response has been immense, Risner said. He believes it hit at the right time, after the holidays and the winter storm, and he said many said they appreciate working in this district.
"If we can show appreciation and people feel wanted, they'll want to stay," Risner said. "I think more than anything, we just want to show appreciation. It's a gift with no strings attached."
He said he appreciates the school board allowing them to do that for the employees. It was sort of last minute, but they received their audit, and it allowed them to do it, he said.
The district made sure that they could give this bonus and still have enough cushion regardless of what happens during this legislative session and with House Bill 3, Risner said.
"We stay a year ahead, anyway, so we're ready to maintain what we have," he said.
